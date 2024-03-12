Media personalities Sbahle Mpisane and Nadia Nakai were spotted partying it up together recently

The two reality TV stars were grooving at the Konka's All White Edition Picnic Finale event

Sbahle and Nadia posted videos of them vibing at the event on their Instagram stories

Nadia Nakai and Sbahle Mpisane grooved together at Konka. Image: @sbahlempisane, @nadianakai

Media personalities Nadia Nakai and Sbahle Mpisane have made headlines once again on social media after being seen at Konka's recent event.

Sbahle Mpisane and Nadia Nakai groove together

Reality TV stars Nadia Nakai and Sbahle Mpisane trended on social media recently. This came after Nadia was accused of stealing a wig which cost R6500 from a Namibian hair seller, Senia.

The two girlies were spotted at the Konka's All-White Edition Finale picnic event, which took place on Sunday, 10 March 2024, grooving together and having fun. The star posted the videos of them at the event on their Instagram stories.

In February 2024, Konka Soweto released a media statement on Instagram announcing its closure.

The statement reads:

"As we stand on the verge of a new chapter, reflecting on a remarkable era and the journey that followed, KONKA Soweto, our haven of memories and shared experiences, has exceeded our wildest dreams, and it’s all thanks to you. With bittersweet sentiments, we announce our farewell to Soweto.

"We will continue to focus on crafting experiential lifestyle and outdoor events; our journey starts with Thaba Echo in March, Durban in July, The Aby Dhabi F1 Weekend, NYE Dubai, Cape Town in January and the biggest lifestyle festival in Africa."

Many Facebook netizens reacted to the news with sarcasm and banter as they alleged that Konka was a money laundering front and had met its goal of cleaning corrupt money.

Others, particularly men, simply joked about how relieved they were that the club was closing and that their baby mamas and girlfriends were safe from the glitzy lifestyle and men with money.

Kamo Mphela shows off dance moves at Konka

Briefly News previously reported that Kamo Mphela recently hit the stage at Konka and was captured dancing for her supporters.

However, the Amapiano sensation's outfit of choice didn't sit well with netizens. Kamo performed in a tiny leather outfit, exposing her bum and leaving Mzansi unimpressed.

