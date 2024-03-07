The Gauteng Department of Education is mourning two lives that were lost in schools in the province on 5 and 6 March 2024

A Grade 12 teacher committed suicide on the sports grounds of Hyde Park Secondary School and a learner from Jeppe High School for Boys died after playing a rugby match

South Africans are saddened that the teacher took his own life and called for mental health to be made available to male professionals

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

SA mourned the loss of a teacher and learner who were declared dead in Gauteng. Images: Petri Oeschger and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Education sent condolences to the family of a teacher from Hyde Park Secondary School who committed suicide on the school grounds and a Grade 11 learner from Jeppe High School for Boys who died after a rugby match.

Learner and teacher die in Gauteng

According to TimesLIVE, the teacher's body was found on the school grounds, and he was certified dead on arrival by the paramedic. The department announced that the South African Police Service has investigated the incident's circumstances.

A rugby player, Kaiden Bowie, was allegedly not feeling well after playing against Hoërskool Die Anker in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni. Despite the school calling an ambulance to stabilise him, he died on the school premises.

Netizens mourn the loss of the teacher

South Africans on Facebook were devastated by the loss of the educator.

Lord Motiions said:

"Therapy should be free in this country."

Da PuZa said:

"Men are indirectly under attack by the laws of this country. Something has to do with his assets, financers or marriages, of which he was on the losing side."

Mmapitsi Randy Rangwaga said:

"Men are going through a lot, and they don't talk. Condolences to the family and friends."

Sisandaa Kamangcobo Gumede askewd:

"What if he was murdered and made it look like a suicide?"

Thabo Raphiri said:

"Scary stuff!"

Man kills girlfriend and then commits suicide

In a recent story, Briefly News reported that a man from Limpopo killed his girlfriend and then took his own life.

The man and his partner allegedly argued, and during the argument, the man fetched a sharp object, which he used to stab his girlfriend before committing suicide.

South Africans were horrified that the murder took place during the observation of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Source: Briefly News