Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe named himself the most productive energy minister of the country in the past few years

He claimed that his leadership introduced more renewable energy projects than any other minister in the past

South Africans guffawed and roasted him for his words, pointing to the failures of loadshedding as an example of why they thought he was wrong

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Gwede Mantashe was full of praise for his work. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG– The minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, tooted his own horn and said he was the most productive energy minister of Mzansi in recent times. South Africans had a good laugh and roasted him for his assertions.

Mantashe praises himself

According to TimesLIVE, Mantashe believes the country has seen more renewable energy projects under him than in the past. He said the projects will add 7370MW to the power grid. Mantashe was addressing the Africa Energy Indaba in Cape Town on March 5. He noted that since the launch of the Integrated Resource Plan in 2011, the department has issued more bid windows for such projects than any other department.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans laugh at Mantashe

Netizens on Facebook burst out in laughter and grilled him for his statements.

Peter Bachtis said:

"A hilarious stand-up comedian is our Gwede."

Shawn Swarts said:

"We elect clowns and then give them the seat at the headmasters' office."

Alan Clayton said:

"Empty barrels make the most noise. Stop grandstanding. If you are so brilliant, why do we still have loadshedding?"

Fran Swan said:

"It must be wonderful to have such a high opinion of oneself, but then everyone knows only a fool has that."

Stefano Capriello said:

"I thought the Boswell circus closed down."

Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mantashe defended cadre deployment and listed its benefits.

He said the policy introduced transformation to the judicial system and enabled black people to be mayors.

South Africans were not impressed with his words and noted the corruption cadre deployment allegedly brought to the country.

Source: Briefly News