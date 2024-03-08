Reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane opened up about her recent breast implant surgery

The fitness bunny explained why she had breast implant surgery after netizens passed negative comments about how they looked

The star was also arrested for reckless driving before she had the surgery done

Sbahle Mpisane had her breast implant surgery recently. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane revealed that she went under the knife - well, not entirely. The Kwa Mam'Mkhize star opened up about her recent cosmetic procedure, saying she was hoping to boost her confidence.

Sbahle Mppisane opens up about her breast implant surgery

Since her car accident in 2018, Sbahle Mpisane has had to make some changes to look like her old self again. Despite not being able to change the effect the crash had on her ankle, the fitness enthusiast recently opened up in a podcast interview about her having had breast implant surgery recently.

The star got candid on how people would pass negative comments about how her breasts looked, and she ended up doing an implant to boost her self-confidence.

Sbahle posted a snippet of the interview on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"I did breast implant last week Thursday I will upload a video here on instagram and a detailed video on my friends @boldly_owamie YouTube page now at 10am."

Watch the video below:

Sbahle Mpisane arrested for reckless driving

In December 2023, Sbahle Mpisane was arrested for reckless driving in Midrand, Johannesburg, netizens shared their reactions to her arrest:

@KingNema_Jnr questioned:

"She doesn't learn?"

@MR_K_R_B wrote:

"License must be revoked, coz driving is not her thing."

@TLekabetshepo said:

"Let her walk no more driving."

@Lera_Kumalo responded:

"She obviously did not learn her lesson."

@_simplyenny replied:

"Not when she almost died because of the same offense in 2018? Do they ever learn mara?"

@NothileMaZondi shared:

"I mean come on, at some point we need to learn a lesson, especially when you were given a second chance in life."

