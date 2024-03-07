Singer Mawhoo shared that all the men she has dated before are still obsessed with her

Mahwoo said the men she dated are still obsessed with her. Image: @mawhoo

Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo has made headlines once again as she spills the beans about the men she has dated in her life and some of the American superstars who have slid into her DMs.

Mawhoo says men are obsessed with her

The Ngilimele hitmaker had social media buzzing after she announced that she was single and not available. Recently the star became the talk of town after she spilled the tea on L-tido's podcast mentioning that the men she once dated are still obsessed with her.

The musician also mentioned that American rappers Jay Z, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross have also once DM'd her on Instagram. The star posted a snippet of the interview on her timeline and captioned it:

"Episode 14 of the #LTidoPodcast featuring @mawhoo_ out now!!!! MUST WATCH."

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the snippet on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Mawhoo says every man who has dated her is still obsessed with her."

Netizens don't believe Mawhoo's claims

After netizens watched the snippet, many of them weighed in and called her a liar and said that she must support her claims with evidence. See some of the comments below:

@busiwe_bubu questioned:

"Did she say Jay Z and Lil Wayne sent her DMs?"

@miss_fine_wine wrote:

"I have a friend like this, exactly like this (mannerisms) she just enjoys catching cruise and capping. She also likes putting her hands on her face and laughing like a mad person after she tells the most ridiculous lie."

@jokes_kidding asked:

"So why did they leave?"

@masenyamakola said:

"Is this woman right upstairs?

ntombikayisekasi responded:

"Some woman are just prettier when they are quiet shame amuntu avule umlomo uvele ubone ukuthi welele."

djmilkshake replied:

"We live in such interesting times."

gisselle___x commented:

"Lol naze nabakhumela oJayZ like you know their types . Hollywood stars are human beings and they have eyes, I mean mawhoo is a gorgeous girl anything is possible."

Mawhoo celebrates buying her second baby

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo joined the girls with the Mercs gang after she shared the exciting news of bagging her second vehicle.

The Amapiano vocalist shared pictures of her fetching her new baby. Her fans advised her to also invest in property and not only buy cars.

Source: Briefly News