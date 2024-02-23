Sbahle Mpisane got candid about her cosmetic surgery journey

The Fitness Bunny revealed that she had several procedures done, including rhinoplasty and facials

Sbahle also shared her plans to make more changes to achieve the look she's hoping for

Sbahle Mpisane got candid about the cosmetic procedures she has done. Images: sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane revealed that she went under the knife - well, not entirely. The Kwa Mam'Mkhize star opened up about her cosmetic procedures, saying she was hoping to return to her old self after her traumatic car accident.

Sbahle Mpisane gets candid about surgery

Since her car accident in 2018, Sbahle Mpisane has had to make some changes to look like her old self again.

Despite not being able to change the effect the crash had on her ankle, the fitness enthusiast was able to get some cosmetic procedures done.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sbahle has managed to restructure her nose, revive her glow, and bring back her snatched waist.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sbahle opened up about her procedures:

"I’ve done a 3D rhinoplasty, which is a non-surgical nose job. Due to damage from my car accident, I decided on this treatment to heighten my nasal bridge, giving it an elevation like before.

"I had hormonal weight gain and struggled to reset my hormones; the RID weight-loss programme balanced everything out. My face was also breaking out from hormonal imbalance, and Skin Renewal gave me products to try, which gave me smooth skin.

She recently rejoined the RID programme and says she plans to touch up her nose as well. Watch the video here.

Mzansi reacts to Sbahle Mpisane alleged arrest

Sbahle Mpisane was reportedly released on parole after being arrested for reckless driving, and Mzansi couldn't believe that she didn't learn her lesson:

MbaliMacu said:

"She doesn’t learn, man. You almost died, and you’re still doing this?"

MmantshuS asked:

"Isn't her leg permanently in a state because of a car accident?"

MondeTSibisi wrote:

"So she didn't learn from the last time."

RhuNdimande was stunned:

"She's back behind the wheel? Daredevil this one."

Thabo Malema's wife to get justice for botched surgery

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the story of Thabo Malema's wife, Hlengiwe Mbambo, about seeking justice for her failed surgery.

With the help of the EFF, Mbambo sought answers from the HPCSA about the surgeons that performed her procedure.

Source: Briefly News