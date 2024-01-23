Sbahle Mpisane was allegedly arrested in Midrand for driving recklessly

The reality TV star is reportedly out on bail after being booked into the holding cells over the December holidays

Sbahle is said to be awaiting her court hearing, as her dates are yet to be confirmed

Sbahle Mpisane is said to be out on bail after being arrested for reckless and negligent driving. Images: sbahle_mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane is in a bit of a sticky situation. The Kwa Mam' Mkhize star is said to have been arrested over the festive season for reckless and negligent driving, and is awaiting her court hearing.

Sbahle Mpisane allegedly released on bail

Eh, Sbahle Mpisane was reportedly arrested during the festive season. The reality TV personality is said to be out on bail after a reckless driving incident in Midrand, Gauteng.

According to ZiMoja, Sbahle spent some hours in the police holding cells, where a police spokesperson confirmed the incident as well as Sbahle's pending court appearance. Previously, her brother Andile got in some trouble with the po-po for driving recklessly.

In 2018, Sbahle was involved in a near-fatal car accident that left her without an ankle bone and permanently injured.

Though she wears a moon boot full-time, her injury has not stopped her from living her best life, and the self-proclaimed fitness bunny never misses leg day:

Mzansi shows love to Sbahle Mpisane

Twitter (X) user NalaThokozane shared a clip from Kwa Mam' Mkhize where Sbahle Mpisane and MaMkhize spoke about her using a moon boot instead of crutches.

Sbahle told her mom that her boot allows her more flexibility while crutches make her "look like her problems."

_2020Virgin said:

"Very brave if you ask me."

NubianSen was sad:

·"Yah, it was either that or they cut the leg. It’s sad."

zindelar was stunned:

"Nooo way! Kanti, what's wrong?"

LionelMbatha was shattered:

"This is so sad!"

NalaThokozane posted:

"Eish! I also didn't know it was this severe."

MaMkhize asks Sbahle to mend fences with her father

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sbahle Mpisane's conversation with MaMkhize, where her mother asked Sbahle to fix things with her father, Sbu Mpisane.

This comes after the couple's highly publicised separation, which seemingly caused a rift between Sbu and his children, Sbahle and Andile.

