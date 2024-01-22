Anele Mdoda entertains fans with hilarious stories about her son Alakhe

The star's son recently forced her to swap ice creams, leaving her with his less preferred flavour

Social media users shared funny comments to Anele's post, with comments highlighting her influence and the struggle of parenting

Anele Mdoda has been keeping her fans and followers entertained with her hilarious stories of her moments with Alakhe. She recently left fans rolling on the floor with laughter when she shared what happened with her son.

Anele Mdoda told her fans about the moment Alakhe bullied her. Image: @alakhesworld and @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda gets bullied by Alakhe

We can all agree that Alakhe is not like many kids his age. Apart from having a cool celebrity mom, the young star also gets to do fun things like travelling and hanging out with top stars like Sizwe Dhlomo and Trevor Noah.

Taking to her X page recently, Anele told fans about an incident that happened with her son. The award-winning radio and television presenter said Alakhe literally forced her to swap ice-creams. The post read:

"Mna guys I’m tired of putting kids first. Just had to give up my magnum almond and take the magnum death my chocolate his default flavour!!! I’m also someone’s child."

Fans react to Anele's post

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Anele and Alakhe's situation.

@mphokeo said:

"Anele influences differently, jiki jiki magnum will be sending a package"

@NomsaMqhitsane added:

"That is why when I have money the moment they leave for school I get into my UberEats or Mr Delivery app and take care of my emotions in peace"

@Matarhomos commented:

"The almond magnum ... joh... it's the best one! That chocolate death is so bitter... modimo."

@grootsuster added:

"You’ll receive a year supply of Magnum this week. I saw it in a dream."

Anele Mdoda defends Minnie Dlamini from cyberbullies

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda is sick and tired of the constant hate Minnie Dlamini receives from netizens. The radio personality shamed the men who cyberbullied the former Mrs Jones over her looks, and ushered in supporters who couldn't help but feel sorry for Minnie.

The past few years have been tough for Minnie Dlamini, who had to endure online scrutiny after reports came out that her marriage had ended.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News