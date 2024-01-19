Anele Mdoda defended Minnie Dlamini from being cyberbullied

The radio personality threw shade at the trolls who constantly share their snarky comments about Minnie's looks

Netizens showed love to Minnie while shaming the people who always put her down

Anele Mdoda and fans threw shade at the trolls who constantly bully Minnie Dlamini. Images: zintathu, minniedlamini

Anele Mdoda is sick and tired of the constant hate Minnie Dlamini receives from netizens. The radio personality shamed the men who cyberbully the former Mrs Jones over her looks, and ushered in supporters who couldn't help but feel sorry for Minnie.

Anele Mdoda throws shade at Minnie Dlamini haters

The past few years have been tough for Minnie Dlamini, who had to endure online scrutiny after reports came out that her marriage had ended.

Not only did the cheating allegations make her a target for trolls, Minnie was also dragged for flaunting her body on social media and was accused of baiting a new man.

She recently shared a saucy video showing off her hourglass body and received backlash, and and some netizens said enough is enough.

In a Twitter (X) post responding to LitSego, Anele called out the men who constantly bash Minnie's looks:

LitSego said:

"The Minnie Dlamini hate train is so forced and boring."

Anele responded:

"By grown men. Bhod."

Mzansi rallies behind Minnie Dlamini

Like Anele, netizens think the hate Minnie Dlamini constantly receives is unnecessary and needs to end:

Its_LebOo said:

"The bunch of men who hate every woman who’s doing well. Or is it 'cause they’re doing better than them."

vuyiswa612 defended Minnie:

"That time she is still one of the hottest girlies, always and forever."

Bet38961207 wrote:

"It's those old men who never got over the fact that she married Quinton!"

MmabathoMaju posted:

"And it’s all because she left her marriage."

Because_Khosi was confused:

"Like why even? She’s such a gorgeous girl!"

Mzansi gushes over Minnie Dlamini's photo

