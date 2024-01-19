Anele Mdoda recently defended the SARB governor's daughter Mmabodiba Kganyago from trolls on social media

This came after the star replied to a tweet Sol Phenduka shared on Twitter

Many netizens defended Sol and dragged Anele for taking it personally and not understanding what Sol was trying to say

Anele Mdoda receives backlash after defending the SARB governer's daughter from trolls: Image: @zintathu

Radio personality Anele Mdoda has made headlines once again for defending a child who has many privileges and comes from a rich family and is blamed for others who are struggling.

Anele Mdoda defends SARB governer's daughter

The 947 radio host has made trends once again after she decided to clear the air about getting married. Mdoda recently defended Lesetja Kganyago's daughter Mmabodiba from trolls on social media regarding her IEB Matric achievements.

This is after the famous Sol Phenduka shared his tweet about how nice it would be if every child in South Africa could get to live a comfortable life in order to achieve what Mmabodiba achieved.

Sol Phenduka wrote:

"Imagine if the Average South African child could school on a full stomach, in well a resourced government school and coming from a peaceful and comfortable home..... These kind of stories would be a norm and Southa would be flourish on so many fronts."

See the post below:

Anele then responded and defended the matriculant and wrote:

"Friend. Let’s not dim this girl’s achievements. I had exactly what you are listing here and didn’t achieve half of what this little girl did. Not every thing has to be a battle ground. Please let’s play fair."

See the post below:

Anele receives backlash from netizens

Mdoda then received backlash from netizens as she defended Mmabodiba. See some of the comments below:

@kingvegan101 wrote:

"I don’t think his tweet is about rich advantaged kids like you who were not smart in school. It’s about poor disadvantaged kids who will never realise their potential due to their circumstances. Nonetheless not every thing had to be a battle ground."

@Ora_lee2 said:

"You both have a point."

@lunga_Mzimba shared:

"Two things can be true at the same time, Sol is not dimming her light, he's simply pointing out the other side of the coin."

@Etsa_GP responded:

"This is about a functioning government not you. There are kids crossing rivers to goto school today. Some have to walk 5km to school from as early as grade 1. All because of our dysfunctional government nd corrupt leaders. Let me fail bcoz of my lack of commitment not resources."

@Lindialwysknows tweeted:

"It's not playing fair when some don't have the necessary toys to enjoy the fun.....it's not about you, it's about another child who could've done just as well or even better had they also existed in the same reality......what Solomzi said is very much relevant and important."

@avengidi commented:

"If we shy away from talking about the other side of the coin, I don't see us growing as a country and also holding leadership responsibile in playing their roles correctly."

@Sitholeking_ mentioned:

"I don’t believe Sol was actually attacking the Governor’s daughter from my comprehension of the post. I believe he’s visualising how sublime SA would be if all the youth came from comfortable and functional backgrounds. Politicians had the power to make this a reality but Ke!!"

