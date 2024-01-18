Anele Mdoda recently asked for some hair advice from fans on social media

This came after the star shared in a video that she pays R400 for hair treatment at her salon

Many netizens were stunned at how expensive her salon is and advised her how to do her own hair treatment instead of paying a hefty price

Anele Mdoda asked for advice from her fans about hair treatment. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Anele Mdoda recently made a confession that shook many of her followers on social media. This happened after the star surprised her son Alakhe with a live broadcast at his school.

Anele Mdoda pays R400 for hair treatment

Anele Mdoda recently made headlines after she shared one of her recipes that went terribly wrong. The 947 radio host shared a clip on her social media page where she seeks for help from her followers regarding hair care. In the video, Mdoda is heard asking if it is important for one to get a hair treatment regularly.

The star also revealed that she always pays R400 but doesn't get why and if hair treatment is essential. Anele also asked if anyone could advise her on what she should do and how.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

She captioned the video:

"I feel like we are being scammed but I am willing to hear out those who know more than me. Hair gurus… I feel like I’m being scammed and I’m sensitive since that day ye tequila."

Watch the clip below:

Fans advice Anele Mdoda

See some of the comments below:

@Tems_Eland wrote:

"Treatment is necessary especially for you because you are always washing your hair which strips all the oils, it's simple though you can buy your hair mayonnaise at Clicks/Dischem because paying R400 for treatment is wild."

@Mam_Bhele said:

"I’m not a hair guru and I do my hair mostly at home. Before the weekend I had not treated my hair for over 3mon as a result my hair was breaking terribly. I used the 5min treatment from D&L and there was no hair on the comb every time I combed my hair. IT WORKS!!!!"

@LediChari shared:

"Totally necessary, it enhances hair health, strengthens and adds shine. Benefits include improved moisture retention, reduced breakage, enhanced shine, and a healthier scalp/hair folicle."

@Nonny_Mkh responded:

"I am a natural hair girl, and I should treatment if I have had braids or any hairstyle that I kept for long. It helps with strengthening the hair, I never see the hair fallout or break. My hairstylist has introduced a herbal oil treatment, it’s the one I have to say."

@MakheswaOmhle commented:

"Treatment is great, the only downside is that they charge you a lot for it, change that salon.. R400 yonke!!! What happened to R200 at most?"

@BankerChic_ tweeted:

"Treatment is good for your hair, just like you’d do facials, use serums that deeply hydrate your skin etc. It’s the R400 that’s a scam. Hair treatment is very affordable if you can do it yourself, at home on a weekend morning while chilling and doing your chores."

Anele Mdoda calls out rude employers

In more Anele Mdoda updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio host calling out a lady for mistreating her domestic worker for apparent clout chasing:

Rami8479 said:

"I always ask myself who raised these kinds of people. Haai!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News