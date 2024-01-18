Wiseman Mncube criticised the mistreatment of emerging actors in the South African entertainment industry

He urged casting directors to give auditioning artists fair opportunities to showcase their talent

Mncube emphasised the importance of providing a platform for aspiring talents

Briefly News Award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube has taken to his social media page to dish thoughts on how fellow artists are being treated, especially by those who have made it in the industry.

Wiseman Mncube has spoken out against the mistreatment of actors.

Source: Instagram

Wiseman Mncube calls out industry heavyweights

Former The Wife actor Wiseman Mncube has gotten candid about the unfair mistreatment of upcoming actors and actresses in the Mzansi entertainment industry.

Taking to his Facebook page, the star shared a lengthy post discussing how casting directors should give those who go on auditions enough time to showcase their craft. He wrote:

"If I advertise that I’m hosting auditions for a certain production and I need you to prepare a monologue song dance piece or a Poem. I should give you a chance to show case what you’ve prepared even if I see that okay you are not the look I’m looking for but let me give you a chance to prove me otherwise."

Mzansi agrees with Wiseman Mncube

Social media users shared the same sentiments with the star. Many said a lot still needs to be done in the industry.

@Annitta Anniellé Njiva said:

"You've always proven to be different bhut'wam "celebrities" will never understand you. I love the vibes you bring keep up."

@Kesaobaka Jackson Casanova added:

"That's why I don't bother with open auditions. It's a waste of time and resources. Sorry to all actors who felt broken. This industry needs you to be tough. Invest in your character and craft. Know your story and don't let no body tell you otherwise. Don't give up from one bad experience. One day is one day . I'll book a lead role."

@Bongeka Hlabisa wrote:

"Imagine walking into an interview, any interview and you are dismissed before you can say anything , the level of trauma, and disappointment is enough to break anyone."

