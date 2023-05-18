South African rapper Emtee is allegedly in talks with his former label Ambitiouz Entertainment after reportedly coming to a truce

The award-winning rapper had a quarrel with Ambitiouz in 2019 when he made claims of unfair treatment and exploitation

Emtee and the record label have allegedly pushed their disagreements asides and are planning to work together in future

Emtee and his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, are allegedly making amends for their broken relationship.

The two were not able to see eye-to-eye when Emtee left the label in 2019 amid damning allegations of unfair treatment, being overworked and claims of exploitation.

According to IOL, the Roll Up hitmaker posted a statement on social media detailing why he decided to end his relationship with Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Emtee and Ambitiouz allegedly smoke pipe peace

Despite their bad history and negative publicity, ZiMoja reported that an anonymous source told the publication that Emtee reached out to Ambitiouz to work together again:

"They are in talks about having him back at the label, but nothing has been concluded."

Twitter user @SBsavage2710 took a screenshot of an article from Bona magazine and asked the rapper if he's returned to Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Ambitiouz Entertainment doesn't confirm or deny

The founder of the controversial record label, Kgosi Mahumapelo, has not confirmed nor denied the allegations of possibly working with Emtee again:

"Claims that Emtee seeks to relive the success or to join hands with the team that was responsible for his highest level of success might not be far-fetched. But since every possible negotiation is protected by confidentiality, we choose neither to deny nor confirm the rumours."

