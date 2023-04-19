Emtee took jabs at rapper Malome Vector after his court case with Ambitiouz Entertainment became public

The music label claimed that the Lesotho-born rapper violated a contract by leaving without fulfilling some of his obligations

The Roll Up hitmaker didn't feel sorry for him because Malome Vector apparently laughed at his old woes with Ambitiouz Entertainment

Emtee is convinced that South African musicians will never learn when it comes to Ambitiouz Entertainment, especially after the music label dragged Malome Vector to court.

For those who have been living under a rock, Emtee's relationship with Ambitiouz Entertainment is not good despite having previously worked together. According to TimesLIVE, Emtee claimed to have been exploited by the record label. The Manando rapper said while he was under the music label, he was overbooked but still maintained a standard salary.

Apparently, he became frustrated and called Ambitiouz Entertainment out before terminating his contract. Since then, there's been bad blood between the two parties.

Emtee comments on Malome Vector's court case with Ambitiouz Entertainment

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the beef between Malome Vector and Ambitiouz Entertainment began when the music label claimed the rights to his new song Ya Costa.

Ambitiouz Entertainment claimed they owned the song's rights because Malome Vector did not fulfil his contract's obligations before leaving.

Taking to Twitter to weigh in on the controversial court case, Emtee quote tweeted the SA Hip Hop Mag report. The Roll Up hitmaker seemingly said what Malome was experiencing was karma for ignoring his exploitation claims about Ambitiouz Entertainment.

"Benindihleka mna. Hlekani kaloku. (You laughed at me. Continue laughing.)"

Mzansi agrees with Emtee's opinion about Malome Vector and Ambitiouz Entertainment's court case

Mzansi believed many upcoming artists would still fall into Ambitouz Entertainment's trap because they didn't take Emtee's claims seriously due to the drug abuse accusations against him.

@LucasPheello said:

"They didn't listen."

@VEEWHY_ shared:

"They never learn."

@tumelo__ngezi posted:

"They should have learnt a lesson from Fifi Cooper."

@Nuabz replied:

"I remember."

@khathu_10 commented:

"They kept on saying uhlezi u high."

