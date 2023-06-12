South African rapper Zingah has hinted at a comeback from his retirement, expressing his involvement in multiple song projects and teasing his upcoming release

Zingah previously declared his departure from the music industry in 2022, but has since embraced podcasting with his show, Choppin It With Bhuda T

Fans eagerly anticipate Zingah's return to the music scene, expressing excitement and support for his upcoming projects on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rapper Zingah has teased an upcoming project as he announced his return to music. Images: @zingah_lotj

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Zingah has hinted at a comeback from his self-imposed music retirement.

Zingah has announced his return to the music industry

Taking to Twitter, he revealed his involvement in multiple song projects and teased an upcoming release.

Zingah wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I know I’m really in my duffle when I’m making two songs or more at the same time. #HimothyTheBoy is gonna be kinda crazy."

Previously, Zingah had declared his departure from the music industry in March 2022, vowing to settle his debts. However, he has since embraced podcasting with his show, Choppin It With Bhuda T, reports TimesLIVE.

Mzansi was excited to hear of Zingah's return, eagerly anticipating new music

Fans eagerly await Zingah's return to the music scene.

@LucasNkgabane said:

"I just dig your energy lately, I thought you will never make music again."

@Luie_Bee said:

"You got another name!!? The pod and music. It’s the Zingah-Multiverse, let's go"

@ginger_trill said:

"I need to be within! Okay?"

@Sthembele200

"Cook cook cook"

@DaBoy2312

""

@waveyboi9

"Young EP nyana Himothy?"

Zingah calls out netizens disrespecting Maphorisa’s producing skills: “You don’t know what you’re saying”

Briefly News previously reported on Zingah calling out Mzansi for disrespecting DJ Maphorisa's producing skills.

Rapper-turned-podcaster Zingah has come to Maphorisa's defence after netizens once again slammed the producer for "riding" on other artists' waves.

The clap back comes after the former rapper praised Phori in a tweet, saying he is unmatched in how many hits he has produced.

Clearly, the compliment didn't sit well with many South African music lovers, who claimed that without the number of great artists the Abalele hitmaker worked with, he wouldn't have had those bangers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News