Qiniso Van Damme and Gareth, who met on The Bachelorette SA , have split

Qiniso announced their breakup on X, emphasising their continued friendship

Fans expressed sadness but also support, hoping to see Qiniso in future TV projects

The Bachelorette SA couple Qiniso Van Damme and Gareth have called it quits. The couple who met on the reality TV show reportedly called it quits a while back.

‘The Bachelorette SA’ star Qiniso Van Damme has announced her breakup. Image: @qinisovandamme

Source: UGC

Qiniso Van Damme announces break-up from Gareth

Another South African celebrity couple has bitten the dust. Social media users were recently stunned when reality TV star Qiniso Van Damme announced that she is now single again.

Taking to her page on X, Qiniso penned a lengthy message announcing their breakup. She revealed that their breakup was civil and they remain friends. She also thanked fans and followers for tuning in to watch their show on MNET. Part of her statement read:

"I am so thankful for the years Gareth and I have shared together, for having loved and been loved so beautifully, and so fully.

"Our love was real and special and will always remain so. We have chosen to share this love with each other as friends."

Fans react to Qiniso and Gareth's breakup

Social media users were gutted by the news of their favourite couple's breakup. Many shared their thoughts on the star's post.

@sxfb said:

"Friends can be lovers . Lovers can be friends . Sorry guys, . All the best . you were my favorite " TV" couple."

@Shanice_Alsina commented:

"So sorry that you guys didn’t work out long term but I’m thankful you guys chose to share your love story with us ☺️ Sending you both lots of love ❤️"

@zandi_mgutshini added:

"We wish both of you all the best. We hope to see you on our screens regardless so @mnet better start writing some scripts for SA originals starring Qiniso Van Damme ️️️️"

@siphe_skin commented:

"I am gutted that you two didn't work out but I am happy that you remain friends. I wish both of you peace and happiness."

New RHOD star Zama Ngcobo opens up about moving to reality TV

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zama Ngcobo opened up about her entry into reality TV as one of the new faces on the Real Housewives of Durban's fourth season.

The media personality revealed that though it was easy to go into reality TV, she needed to adjust to having cameras follow her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News