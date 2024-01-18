Major League DJz faced criticism for their dance moves, shared in a viral video

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some suggesting they focus on their strengths in music

Comments ranged from humorous jabs to questioning their talent, highlighting the duo's polarising effect

The Major League DJz may be killing it with their music, but fans are not feeling their dance moves. The duo had fans rolling on the floor with laughter after sharing a clip of their moves.

The Major League DJz were roasted over their dance moves. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Major League DJz show off their dance moves

We can never be good at everything. The Major League DJz are among the best music producers and DJs in Africa, but it seems they can't dance to save their lives.

A video of the duo, real names Bandile and Banele Mbere getting down was shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog MDN News on X. The twins moved effortlessly in coordinated moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi not feeling the Major League DJz's dance moves

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Many agreed that the stars should focus on doing what they do best.

@Froxone2 said:

"2 big heads and they still couldn't think of something better than this"

@MandiMALS added:

"Ezi spoiled brat what they are good at kanye kanye‍♂️‍♂️ or we just hyping them because of their money?"

@TakatsoLisbeth commented:

"It’s giving 2 face vibes on some “if you can’t beat them join them”

@lucky_thokolo added:

"This one’s ke sure sometimes they woke in the morning asking each other names ore ke wena or ke nna wena "

@urMomFavSideMan noted:

"Fame can be bought but Talent No❌‼️"

Makhadzi's raunchy dance with a fan on stage gets Mzansi buzzing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is about to make South African men attend her shows. The star recently had social media in a frenzy when a video from her show went viral.

The queen of Limpopo music, Makhadzi, is the star she thinks she is. The award-winning singer is hailed for her energetic performances on stage and seems to have taken things up a notch.

Source: Briefly News