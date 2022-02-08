Kendall Jenner has been subjected to several haters dubbing her a ‘pick me’ girl recently because of her sports interests and athleticism and she confirmed that she’s seen the comments

The KUWTK star posted a clip of her wiping out while trying a snowboarding trick and hit back at her haters with a witty caption

Fans of the supermodel commended her for being able to take a joke, giving her the last say concerning the trolling she’s dealt with recently

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kendall Jenner showed her trolls that messing with her is pointless in a recent TikTok upload. The supermodel posted a clip of herself falling flat while snowboarding and added audio from an episode from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner claps back at fans with a funny clip. Image: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kendall’s TikTok video might just look like a typical fail post, but the audio of her boasting about her athletic abilities paired with her cheeky caption prove it isn’t. The caption she posted read:

“It’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes”

The model’s caption referenced the name-calling she’s endured from peeps recently. People usually refer to others as ‘pick me’ girls when they assume they’re faking their love for sports, adventure and typically male interests to impress men.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kendall’s friends and fans were quick to catch the shade she threw at her haters via the social media upload. Take a look at some of the impressed comments they left under her savage clap back below.

@lizza wrote:

“LMFAO LIVING FOR KENDALL THROWING SHADE AT EVERYONE’S COMMENTS”

Haily Bieber commented:

“Lmaooooo”

@Charles Gross said:

“Self-aware icon”

@user749201466 noted

“Queen can take a joke”

@Merrell Twins added:

“The girls that get it, get it… and the girls that don’t, don't.”

@Sam Talu declared:

“Oooo! Candle burns back”

Kendall Jenner lookalike: Brazilian model makes R1,35 million a month

In more stories concerning Kendall Jenner, Briefly News previously reported that a Brazillian model turned heads for her striking resemblance to the supermodel.

With 70 000 followers on Instagram and having graced the covers of many high-fashion magazines, Camila is fast making a name for herself in the modelling industry – and she’s earning a staggering $100 000 (R1,35 million) a month from Instagram sponsorships.

beauty has credited her stunning good looks-and tiny 53cm waist to superior genetics and a healthy diet full of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Source: Briefly News