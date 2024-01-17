Sekhukhune United FC midfielder Linda Mntabmo talked about the financial struggles footballers face in SA

The football player in a clip is heard telling his fellow soccer players not to compare themselves to cheese boys

Many netizens questioned Mzansi players' take-home salary every month

Linda Mntambo talked about the financial problems they face. Image @lindamntambo23

Soccer player Linda Mntambo never ceases to amaze his followers. The star recently shared some details about the struggles they are faced with as South African football players.

Linda talks about soccer players' financial struggles

Sekhukhune United FC player recently made headlines on social media after he threw a surprise nappy shower for his unborn child. The star recently trended online after a clip of him ranting about the financial challenges they face as soccer players monthly.

In the video, the midfielder talked about how soccer players struggle to get by in a month as every month end has mouths to feed and a family to care of, unlike soccer players who are cheese boys.

A Twitter user @SAFootClassics posted the video on their page and captioned it:

"Linda Mntambo on the financial struggles of SA footballers."



Fans react to Linda's rant

See some of the comments below:

@Nh2Bona said:

"How much do PSL footballers earn ? Why is there same poverty script to everyone at the end of career?"

@BongzM7 wrote:

"Yet people continue pushing the lie that the SA footballer is comfortable in SA, hence they have no desire to move to Europe."

@TwinBror responded:

"I really get it why most players sign for Mamelodi Sundowns even though they know they won’t play."

@maphototee responded:

"Not only footballers but even random people we just go through a lot."

@HomeAwayWin replied:

"Goodman Mosele even cried when talking about it."

@srurasrura shared:

"Bro his coming out clear which is unusual most of us we fake life to make you think that it’s all good meanwhile we’re financially unstable and other issue, 2024 learn to love your self more than faking your daily life."

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Willard Katsande enters taxi business

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Willard Katsande previously made an announcement that he is now a taxi owner after purchasing a fleet of Quantums. The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder took to Facebook to announce that he has entered the taxi industry.

Willard Katsande showed off the Quantums he purchased but asked his followers to guess what move he had up his sleeves. The Zimbabwean-born goalie also mentioned that his friend had given him a new name for his taxi business, Tshepang.

