Rugby player Elton Jantjies recently got suspended from playing rugby

The Springbok flyhalf was banned after he tested positive for a prohibited substance

The star also first tested positive for Clenbuterol - a substance used by many bodybuilders to lose weight and produce muscle in 2023

Rugby Star Elton Jantjies has been banned from playing. Image: Lee Warren/Harry How

Springbok player Elton Jantjies recently made headlines. The star's career is now in jeopardy following his recent test results.

Elton gets banned for 4 years from playing rugby

Flyhalf player Elton's career might be put to an end following his test coming back positive for a prohibited substance. The star recently trended on social media after news of him being banned for four years from playing rugby because of him testing positive.

In August 2023, the rugby player first tested positive for Clenbuterol - a substance used by many bodybuilders to lose weight and produce muscle - back in August 2023.

According to News24, SAIDS CEO Khalid Galant confirmed to them that the window for any potential appeal from Jantjies had now lapsed.

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Elton's suspension

Shortly after the star's suspension was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news. See some of the comments below:

@GI_Irvin said:

"Yoooh."

@CoruscaKhaya questioned:

"Did he get it from the dietician?"

@sithera shared:

"It's not raining but pours for this young man Elton Jantjies."

@mpiyakhe8 responded:

"This is old John Mabizela of rugby."

@mphiletm tweeted:

"This guy has a lot going on mos....hhay."

@way_eazy mentioned:

"His career is finished..."

@WayneQwele replied:

"Thats a life sentence in sports bro."

Elton Jantjies reportedly has a new bae

Jantjies was reportedly seen hanging out with Ashleigh recently at the launch of an alcoholic brand at the Indaba Hotel in Sandton. Pictures of the two at the event surfaced, sitting next to each other and having the time of their lives.

Elton Jantjies made headlines when he was allegedly caught cheating on his wife, Iva Ristic, with the Springboks' dietician Zeenat Simjee last year. The news prompted the Springboks to send him home days before the Bokke played a match with Argentina. Although he apologized and claimed to be remorseful, he denied that he was unfaithful to his wife. Simjee remarked that the allegations are untrue, damaging, and based on gossip.

