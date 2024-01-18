South African music sensation Tyla's hit single Water has been certified platinum in the US

Tyla's success has been celebrated on social media, with fans expressing pride for the rising star

The achievement comes after the single gained international recognition and a Grammy nomination

South African music sensation Tyla is still making waves on social media and Mzansi loves loves seeing it. The star recently had her fans basking in pride after reaching another major milestone.

Tyla’s hit song ‘Water’ has been certified platinum in the US. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Water certified platinum in the US

Tyla is flying the South African flag high with her talent. The star who became an overnight sensation following the release of her hit single Water last year is still on her way to the top.

The single has been making waves locally and internationally, and even scooped a Grammy nomination. In addition to that, Tyla also collaborated with internationally acclaimed rapper Travis Scott.

According to new details shared on the social media platform X, by the page @chartdata Tyla's song was recently certified platinum after selling over a million copies. The post read:

"US Certifications (@RIAA): Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa), Water Platinum (1,000,000)."

Mzansi celebrates Tyla's success

Social media users couldn't keep calm following the reports. Many fans said this is just the beginning for Tyla, who keeps making strides.

@Lethabo_WRLD said:

"Congrats Tyla, more triumph on route!!"

@tobijubril_ commented:

"2nd female Afrobeats artist to go platinum solo after Tems Well deserved "

@Bigwill_11 added:

"Update unavailable by @davido nauuuu, it should be diamond by now"

@ophicialrex noted:

"Something Wizkid couldn’t achieve for more than 15 years of his career ? Oh I forget . Wizkid is mid."

@BigKim54 wrote:

"Song released last year don already sell 1m… abeg who dey listen to this nasty song sef??"

