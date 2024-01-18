A joyful mom took to TikTok to celebrate her son's achievements after he completed his matric year

The lovely woman showcased her teenager's final days in high school; she also revealed that her boy was selected as part of the u13 rugby team that toured Ireland when he was younger

Social media users were impressed with the young man's achievements as they congratulated him

One proud mama took to social media to celebrate her child after matriculating.

A woman took to TikTok to showcase her son's matric milestone. Image: @zimswana

Source: TikTok

Mother celebrates' son's matric milestone

The lovely woman shared a video on TikTok showcasing her child's final school days in high school. @zimswana's clip has gathered over 22.8K views on the video platform.

In the video, the lady’s son is seen walking off on the day of valedictory. While walking out with his friend, he rang the bell, signalling the end of his high school chapter. As the video progresses, the woman's son is seen in his matric jacket playing with a rugby ball.

The clip ends with an image of the teenager in a newspaper where he was interviewed for an outstanding achievement. The student was selected for the u13 seven rugby team, which Xhanti Q toured in Ireland when he was in primary school.

Xhanti Q's proud mom took to TikTok where she captioned her post:

"Xhanti Q (Fada)... IEB matric results out, proud mother popopo finally I can proudly say Xhanti Q signing out."

SA is proud of the young man

Nomaphelo26 said:

"A big congratulations on Lele."

MaDlamini_MaZizi added:

"Amazing and WELL DONE to you, Mommy."

NoziBabsy@85 gushed over the video, saying:

"Ncoooo, congratulations, dear, God is able."

Pontsho Pheme commented:

"Well done, mommy."

Lungi could not wait for her child:

"Congratulations, mommy... Waiting patiently for my daughter's on Friday."

