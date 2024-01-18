The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute's matric learners passed with a 72% pass rate

The body regulates exams written by online and long-distance learners

The Stellenbosch University's Dean of the Education Faculty, Professor Mbulungeni Madiba, told Briefly News how those who didn't pass well can still study for degrees

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of social issues like education in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Online matriculants also did well in their exams, and SA applauded them. Images: Tom Werner and 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

South Africans congratulated matric learners who passed the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI). The private assessment body recorded a pass rate of 72%.

Professor Mbulungeni Madiba from the University of Stellenbosch encouraged learners who did not pass well that there are different ways to enter into a degree programme.

Online matriculants record 72% pass rate

The SACAI exams are written by learners who studied online and through long-distance education learning and were an option parents explored after the COVID-19 lockdown prevented many learners from attending school. According to SABC News, SACAI's CEO, Keith Maseko, was happy that the school had a 72% matric pass rate.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Stellenbosch University Dean shares tips with Briefly News

Speaking to Briefly News, Professor Madiba, Stellenbosch University's Dean of the Education Faculty, said there are different ways for learners who didn't do well to study for their desired degree or to have their papers re-marked.

“Learners may apply to have their exam papers re-marked, but there is an associated cost. Learners may also qualify to write supplementary examinations, particularly the subjects that they failed. There are also bridging programmes that help matriculants to improve their academic standing for future degree qualifications.

“The SciMathus programme SUNCEP offers in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch admits students who want to improve their Maths, Science and Accounting subjects. Still, they should have achieved a total score of 60 per cent on the exam. There are many other bridging courses, but learners must check if they are accredited,” he said.

Mzansi was ecstatic about the pass rate

South Africans on Facebook were delighted that the learners did well.

Leroy Mmako said:

“So good to see learn3rs doing well in academy and disappointing simultaneously due to our economic crisis and lack of employment opportunities.”

Ntomnie Sphesihle said:

“Congratulations to them.”

Marius Van Der Sandt:

“Well done.”

Velocity Meme wrote:

“I wonder whether Limpopo will improve their matric results this year.”

Matric results to be announced in Randburg

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Department of Education is expected to announce the 2023 National Senior Certificate Examination matric results in Randburg on 18 January.

The results will be released the next day, and there are expectations that the percentage should be higher.

Briefly News spoke to Professor Madiba, who revealed that matriculants who did not pass well can consider studying at TVET colleges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News