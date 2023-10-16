A TikTok video of a farewell ceremony for matric students at Curro left social media feeling mushy

The kids are seen in the clip individually leaving the school premises to a cheering crowd while walking on the red carpet

The heartwarming scene filled many viewers with emotions as they watched the students say goodbye

Curro students had a valediction ceremony that trended on social media. Image: @vutlhari_vn

Source: TikTok

A TikTok clip about the Hazeldean Curro matric students in Pretoria bidding their school farewell is making waves online.

Timelines turned into a puddle of emotions seeing the pupils completing their general education phase.

Matric student's emotional goodbye

The students strutted their stuff one by one, making their grand exit from the school premises. A full-on cheering squad is seen in the video posted by @vutlhari_vn, as if they just won a championship game.

Valediction video trends

The heartwarming video isn't just tugging at heartstrings, it's on its way to viral status and currently has 410,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Send-off for Curro students touches SA

The touching footage hit folks right in the feels as they watched the Grade 12 students say goodbye to their carefree childhoods.

See some of the comments below:

@magestic_shan posted:

"Mr Cooper will always be in our hearts forever."

@ma’xaba commented:

"This is lowkey so sad."

@sebolakhensani wrote:

"Oh man, I remember my last day in high school ringing that bell."

@bontlebamodimo_ stated:

"I miss my school, keep going guys. ❤️"

@lizamankay mentioned:

"Memories guys, you guys enjoyed school. Awesome. "

@user9055635268100 said:

"I remember back when my kids did. So emotional moments."

@kaedeapril added:

"I can’t believe the year went by so fast."

@belinda_africa shared:

"I'd probably cry doing this. Leaving your whole childhood behind."

Source: Briefly News