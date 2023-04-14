One granddaughter is showing how good her granny is when it comes to dancing

The gogo can be seen effortlessly doing the Tambula dance challenge to the beat of the music and not breaking a sweat

Mzansi was so impressed by the elderly woman's rendition of the challenge, with some saying she understood the assignment

Gogo makes her mark with smooth dance moves. Images:@tshepisomitchellh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Tshepiso Habedi has gained much attention on social media thanks to her gogo. The granddaughter uploaded a video of her granny dancing to a TikTok sound, and netizens are impressed that she could still groove like that at her age.

The gogo joined the Tambula challenge dancing to the song uLazi by Yey featuring Infinity Music, and peeps were impressed at how well the gogo danced to the beat.

The video was hit and gained over 250 000 views and 32 000 likes.

Netizens Impressed by Grooving Gogo

People from across the country were so shocked at how the elderly lady had energy and moves like how she did. Peeps said she understood the assignment and was a person who loved to hit the dance floor back in her day.

Here are some of the comments:

@VuyoMahlobo said:

"On beat, nakhona."

@VictorSibiya comments:

"Muhle ugogo."

@promisedsithole2 said:

"The aim is not to sweat."

@MrsMakwakwaMntimande said

"Can we talk about how pretty Gogo is?"

@MbalenhleNtshangase commented:

"This one was a slay queen in her young age."

@Keabetswe said:

"This volume is too young."

@Mia commented:

"She is so beautiful."

SA gogo kills Bhebha dance challenge with grandson in viral TikTok Video, Mzansi gives rave reviews

In other related dance stories, Briefly News reported about another gogo who went viral after doing a TikTok dance challenge with her grandson.

Peeps got into their feels when they saw the cute bond between the pair. The elderly woman took part in the trending Bhebha dance challenge.

The old woman performed fire dance moves with her grandson and kept up without missing a beat. The heartwarming TikTok video spread quickly, and people are gushing over the vibey gogo.

Source: Briefly News