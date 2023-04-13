One lady is trending on TikTok for dressing like a farmer, and her imitation was a hit

The young woman is dressed in khaki clothes and pretends to be on a Safari with her dog right by her side

South Africans could not help but share the humour with people impressed with her acting skills

A young woman dresses in khaki and does an Afrikaans dance parody. Images: @liyaabona/TikTok

TikTok user @liyaabona is trending on social media after she uploaded a video of her as a "farmer".

The lady danced to the song Ek Bly 'n Boer by JAN JAN JAN and has been trending for her impressive acting skills. In the post, she is seen dancing with different props depicting the typical behaviour of a farmer.

Netizens respond to young lady's acting skills

People across the country could not help but laugh at the woman who clearly understood the assignment and the lyrics o the song. Mzansi loved how diverse our nation is - some even said there is just something about Afrikaans music.

Here are some of the comments:

@Sokhanakupe said:

"One day we will have to admit as a country that Afrikaans music slaps."

@koetz.amira commented:

"I’ve been saying - Afrikaans music slaps."

@Lama said:

"This isn’t viral enough."

@Gabriella said:

"The dog wanting to leave."

@naledi commented:

"Where did you even get that 'it?"

@Sammy said:

"I love how South Africans don't take everything to our heads."

@Tarryn commented

"I keep coming back to this video, literally my fave video."

@elephantsarecool said:

"My neighbours have this same dog and its named Jacques."

@atlizwrld commented:

"The outfit is way too accurate."

