Pretoria students arrived at their matric dance hosted at the Colosseum Reale looking like money

The high schoolers pulled up in luxurious rides that dropped them off the red carpet laid out from the entrance to the hall

The TikTok video grabbed many people's attention ho had plenty to say about the students' over-the-top dance

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

An extravagant matric dance grabbed Mzansi's social media users. Image: @monde.diaries

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of high schoolers arriving at their matric dance in style left netizens in awe.

The students made a grand entrance at the Colosseum Reale in Pretoria in multiple luxurious cars.

Students show off at matric dance

Dressed to the nines, the matric pupils flaunted their stunning outfits on the red carpet, as they posed for pictures.

PAY ATTENTION:

One student @monde.dairies_ who has documented her matric dance journey shared the video on TikTok and it gained 567,000 views.

Extravagant matric dance brings memories

The extravagant matric dance sparked nostalgia among South Africans who recalled their own lacklustre dances.

Car fanatics couldn't contain their excitement, as the viral TikTok video displayed a lineup of high-end vehicles.

Watch the video below:

SA impressed by stylish students

TikTok users couldn't help but admire the confidence and style displayed by the high school kids.

Check out some of the comments below:

@suprxmewest7 wrote:

"My MD there was no red carpet."

@nthabii_masoga shared:

"I was here 3 weeks back for a different school and absolutely loved the entrance wow."

@t.h.a.p.s.1.9 stated:

"I went here for my MD a month back."

@team2317 commented:

"Everyone ate this year!"

@shireendavies posted:

"Shout out to the parents that made this day possible. Proud moments."

@lungile227 asked:

"Who came with the 325i?"

@exclusive_138 added:

"My heart goes out to parents who secretly know that, actually, they can’t afford this opulence in this CR and Lesetja economy."

@ilypheto wrote:

"For all the car fans please inform me the names of each vehicle in this video."

7 SA matric dance looks stun USA student who can’t get over fire looks in viral TikTok

In another article, Briefly News reported that an American TikTokker made a video of her opinions of what grade 12 students wore to their final school dance. The young lady received over 70,000 likes for showing some Mzansi stunners who did the most.

Prom season inspired split opinions when users started comparing American and South African end-of-school dance outfits. Both prom and the matric dance are heralded as a big deal for those in their last year of high school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News