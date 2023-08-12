Real Housewives of Durban 's Ayanda Ncwane always serves stunning outfits when out and about as a media personality

The businesswoman became well-known as a manager and widow of late gospel singer S’fiso Ncwane

Born in Durban, South Africa, on 12 August, Ayanda Ncwane has remained relevant in the public eye and often steps out dressed to the nines

One of Ayanda Ncwane's most notable interests is in modelling, as she was Miss Teen South Africa. The reality star frequents prestigious events, such as hosting the Africa Choice Awards 2023 in Nigeria.

Ayanda Ncwane always looks amazing on the red carpet at a Netflix event, African Choice Awards and more. Image: @ayandancwane

Ayanda Ncwane supporters are always guaranteed a gorgeous look whenever she is in attendance. Briefly News put together a list of some of the best dresses that showed Ayanda Ncwane's stunning figure in the classiest ways.

1. Ayanda Ncwane attends Bridgerton prequel screening

The Bridgeton prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, launched on Netflix, and there was an event for celebrities in South Africa. Ayanda Ncwane attended the formal event where the theme was royalty.

The actress wore a full leopard print gown, accessorised with a leopard print beret. The gown had puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a cinched-in waist. The bodice also had a beret that complimented the animal print set. The dress in the post was made by @masangobysiphosihle.

2. Ayanda Ncwane stuns at Africa Choice Awards

The Africa Choice Awards were in Lagos, Nigeria. Ayanda was the host, and she wore an outfit that included the traditional gele.

Ayanda Ncwane looked expensive and an emerald one-arm dress. The gorgeous gown was decorated with beads and crystals in shades of green.

Ayanda Ncwane's body looked stunning as the dress was a classic fishtail mermaid dress. @sihle_the_designer's dress was a hit on Instagram.

3. Ayanda Ncwane highlights waist with pink bow

Accra Fashion Week in Ghana was a well-attended event. Ayanda Ncwane looked feminine in a peach dress with metal detailing.

The TV personality's hourglass figure was highlighted with a dramatically huge pink bow draped over the dress's top half. Ayanda looked like a vision as the dress designer @maryzodesigns paid attention to making her waist snatched.

4. Ayanda Ncwane shines on Africa Choice Awards red carpet

A popular designer, @orapelengmodutle, designed the dress for when Ayanda Ncwane walked the red carpet of the Africa Choice Awards. The stunning media personality wore a silver gown and won the Female TV Star of the Year Award, according to DailySun.

The dress was made from lace on the top half and embellished with silver beading and crystals. Ayanda's dress accentuated her hips with a voluminous train attached.

5. Ayanda Ncwane looks flawless in custom dress

Ayanda Ncwane's flawless body was elegantly styled by @zuriazaleaworldwide, who created a champagne-coloured floor-length gown. The host for the Africa Choice awards was glowing in another sleeveless dress with a traditionally inspired draping neckline.

The TV personality's dress only served to highlight her enviable figure. One fan @boobu.lala commented:

"I honestly can't get over your beauty."

Source: Briefly News