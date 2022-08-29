Ntando Duma will be turning 27 years old, and she has been giving netizens some amazing looks in her birthday month

South African influencer Ntando Duma has loyal supporters who are in love with her impeccable style

Ntando Duma's colourful clothes had fans showering her with compliments at each turn after dropping some fire looks

Ntando Duma has been sharing some gorgeous outfit pictures in August, just before her birthday. Image: Instagram/@dumantando

Ntando Duma was born on 29 August 1995, and she made sure to be flawless during the whole month of August. Ntando Duma showed the full range of her style.

Ntando Duma was on a mission to let her fans know she's ready to slay on her big day. Ntando Duma's efforts left her many fans entranced by her Instagram, thanks to her fashion collection.

All the looks Ntando Duma served in her birthday month

1. Ntando Duma rocks 70s fashion

Ntando's latest picture ahead of her birthday is an all-white number. The gorgeous socialite is wearing a classic white romper with a professional edge to it with its 70's Style shoulder pads and puffy collar. Ntando accessorised with a multi-layered pearl necklace, a brown Gucci handbag, and matching Gucci wedge heels.

2. Ntando Duma rocks orange number

Next, Ntando gave fans a more playful look and wore a matching knitted burnt orange set. Ntando accessorised with a bracelet and some multicoloured sunglasses.

3. Ntando Duma remixes Ariana Grande's signature style

Ntando changes her aesthetic often as her next outfit that fans loved was an Ariana Grande-inspired look. Ntando wore a style similar to the American popstar's signature look of knee-high boots and an oversized hoodie.

Ntando decided to finish off the look with an oversized t-shirt instead. She also replaced Ariana Grande's signature high ponytail with a gorgeous box braid half bun and some designer sunglasses.

4. Ntando Duma rocks trendy mini skirt

In another look, Ntando gave her followers a more luxurious ensemble as she accessorised with a Louis Vuitton handbag and headscarf. Ntando's outfit was a simple t-shirt with a statement mini skirt.

5. Ntando Duma in pink

Finally, Ntando rocked a light pink oversized shirt with a pair of ultra-tiny denim shorts and some Fuschia high-heel pumps.

Fans have been showing a lot of love on Ntando's Instagram posts. Some fans consider her a real-life doll because of her good looks and flawless outfits.

@nolu_gola commented:

A beautiful Mama."

@puleng4202 commented:

Looking beautiful girl."

@__she1uvs_me_ commented:

"Crush yam ke leh."

@dineomoloisane commented:

My beautiful doll."

@neo_kgolane commented:

"A real-life Gucci doll."

@anelisa_masana commented:

"My favourite."

