A viral photo of Travis Barker sucking his wife Kourtney Kardashian's toe left social media scratching their heads and grossed out

The snap showed the famous drummer casually posing with his wife's manicured toes in his mouth, raising questions online about what many people deemed as unusual

Many users accused Hollywood of apparently making top celebrities engage in "humiliation rituals" to maintain their fame and fortune

Travis Barker's picture sucking Kourtney Kardashian’s toe went viral. Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Source: Getty Images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are no strangers to making the internet question their relationship, and their latest display of affection has sent shockwaves across social media.

In a viral Instagram post celebrating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's birthday on 19 April 2026, the Blink-182 drummer casually sucked on his wife’s manicured toes, which left fans scratching their heads and, in many cases, visibly "grossed out" by the display.

Famously known for being a "foot man," the rockstar has never shied away from his obsession, often using his platform to celebrate his wife and the mother of his child's feet.

While Travis has previously posted captions openly admitting to his fixation, the latest display took things to a level that many fans found impossible to ignore, sparking a wave of bizarre conspiracy theories.

Some online sceptics have gone as far as to suggest the post is a "humiliation ritual," alleging that Hollywood’s elite are forced into increasingly unusual public acts to maintain their fame and fortune.

Recently, singer and child actress Selena Gomez went viral after a photo of her kissing her husband, Benny Blanco's dirty feet, surfaced online, sending social media into a complete frenzy. While loyal fans defended the act as her being "madly in love," critics were less forgiving, labelling the move as "gross" and desperate for attention.

Much like the recent Travis and Kourtney controversy, the photo reignited conversations about Hollywood's strange obsession with foot-related PDA, leaving many to wonder why these A-listers feel the need to share such private moments with the world.

See Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's picture below.

Social media reacts to Travis Barker's photo

Critics wasted no time in sharing their thoughts in the comment section. Read some of their messages below.

politicalmath said:

"We need to know less about people."

BambuluMen criticised:

"Your forefathers didn't fight wars only for you to lick a woman's toes."

trenchbet said:

"Imagine dreaming of moving to Hollywood after seeing this; it’s literally the worst place on the planet."

kairoyaltyy argued:

"First, Selena and Benny, now this. Oh, it’s getting weird."

Meanwhile, as some criticised the appearance of Kourtney's foot, others claimed the couple was attempting to recreate Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's viral moment.

LaPistolaDulce asked:

"Why is her foot so big?"

MessMinchin3 said:

"They’re gonna fight in the darkness of Selena and that Blanco guy."

GatitaRedbull slammed:

"It's the ugliest foot I've seen in a long time."

lesbeyonsay claimed:

"They wanna be Selena and Benny so bad."

It wasn’t long before questions about Hollywood soon surfaced, as fans began to wonder if these bizarre public acts were truly about love or something else. From Travis Barker’s foot antics to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's viral moment, social media is convinced that these displays are part of a cringe "humiliation ritual" to maintain their status.

Fans were grossed out by Travis Barker sucking Kourtney Kardashian's toe. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gareth Cliff reacts to the Kardashians' 5FM interview

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gareth Cliff's reaction to a throwback picture of Kim and Khloe Kardashian from their interview on 5FM.

The broadcast veteran caused a stir on social media over his harsh remark about the sisters, sparking a heated debate among followers.

Source: Briefly News