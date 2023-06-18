Kourtney Kardashian announced to the world that she was pregnant with an epic video on Instagram

The reality TV star is expecting her first child with Blink-182 rock band drummer Travis Barker

The heartwarming video of the announcement went viral across several social media platforms

Kourtney Kardashian announced she was pregnant at Travis Barker's concert. Image: @travisbarker

Source: Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker (47), announced they are expecting their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at age 44

The 44-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star held a sign in the crowd saying "Travis I'm Pregnant" while her bae performed at a Blink-182 concert.

The lovebirds shared the cute video on their Instagram pages, and it circulated on social networking sites like wildfire.

Travis walked off to the stage mid-performance to kiss and hug his Kourtney with concertgoers watching.

Kourtney and Travis reenact the All The Small Things music video

According to reports, the couple recreated a scene from Blink-182's 2009 music video of their hit song All The Small Things.

Kourtney and Travis have been struggling to conceive and even documented their IVF journey on The Kardashians reality show.

See the Instagram video below:

Twitter users gush over Kourtney's pregnancy announcement

@samixhilton stated:

"So cute! And so many people think that’s how she told Travis. He obviously already knows. It’s how she’s announcing to the world."

@MochaVixen87 wrote:

"I'm not into the Kardashians but I love Kourtney and Travis together."

@msnaps69 tweeted:

"Wait, that’s actually so genius of her I didn’t get the reference until now omg."

@searedsha posted:

"The way someone said poor Scott and I thought they meant the original drummer."

@ladidaix wrote:

"Kourtney couldn’t have picked a better way to announce this, lmfao it’s so nostalgic!"

@reenchuk stated:

"It's actually incredibly refreshing to see someone happy for another person. "

