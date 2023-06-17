Amanda Du-Pont is living her best life during her luxurious trip to Dubai and has kept her fans in the loop

The former Skeem Saam actress recently posted spicy pictures and a video while doing fun activities

Amanda's Instagram followers swooned when they saw her flawless physique in multiple swimsuits

Amanda Du-Pont gave her fans a peek at her trip to Dubai. Image: @amandadupont

Amanda Du-Pont is chasing summer while South Africans are going through winter. The star is currently in Dubai and soaking in the warm weather.

Amanda rocks swimwear in fire Instagram posts

The newly-single screen siren has been serving fire content during her trip in the middle eastern country.

Amanda puts in the hours at the gym and showed the result of her hard work while jet skiing with the Burj Al Arab in the background.

The Shadow actress also posted snaps in an itsy bitsy black two-piece swimsuit which won hearts on Instagram.

Her male admirers took their shots in the comments, and the ladies were not shy with the compliments.

Amanda Du-Pont jets off from France to Dubai

Dubai is the second leg of her overseas travels. Amanda posted dreamy pictures last week while she was in Paris, France.

See the Instagram post below:

Amanda's Instagram followers gushes over her hot body

@boitumelo_kearabetswe posted:

"South African women are hot yall."

@chris.thwala mentioned:

"Nice one. Please enjoy on our behalf as well. We are busy here trying to appoint a new minister for earthquake."

@_305ace asked:

"Are you single, I am asking for a friend?"

@dudukamf171 shared:

"Mina I would never get into these. I can’t swim if ngiwa I’m dead."

@khumalo_worldwide stated:

"Burj Al Arab is amazing. I highly recommend staying there"

@clifordchabanc wrote:

"Photographers have the best side hustles."

@bongsvilas said:

"Amanda enough sisi pls call me. Can't take this anymore mina."

@africaphonic added:

"Amazing place to be. "

