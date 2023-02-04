Charles and Miracle Pogue met in 2019 while she was working at a launderette and the two of them quickly fell in love

While Miracle's mom and grandfather did not have a problem with the marriage, her dad had serious reservations

The retired real estate agent and nurse are now married and are looking forward to having children through IVF

A 24-year-old woman from Starkville, Mississippi, married an 85-year-old man, who is older than her grandfather, who is 72 years old.

Miracle and Charles Pogue on their wedding day. Image: New York Post.

Miracle and Charles met in a launderette

Miracle Pogue, 24, met her husband Charles Pogue, 85, when she was working in a launderette in 2019 and the two of them quickly became friends and later fell for each other, Daily Mail wrote.

NewYork Post reported that the retired real estate agent finally proposed to the nurse in February 2020 after admitting his feelings to her, with Miracle saying:

"Charles used to bring in one item of clothing and only wanted me to serve him.

"One day, he waltzed in there and threw a piece of paper down and said write down your number, like he was a player. He was my knight in shining armour."

Charles and Miracle will use IVF to have babies

According to the smitten woman, the two had a good vibe going on and he never made her feel uncomfortable in any way:

"I knew he was older, but I didn't know his age exactly."

Charles, who is childless, is eager to leave behind a new generation and the couple is looking into IVF to start a family.

Miracle said that both her mom, Tamika Phillips, 45 and grandad, Joe Brown, were supportive of the relationship from the start after seeing how happy the pensioner made her.

Her dad, Kareem Phillips, 47, was harder to convince. Miracle explained:

"When I found out, I was in too deep, it was a couple of months in and I already had feelings for him. He was my baby and he wasn't going anywhere."

