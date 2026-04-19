Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni officially broke her silence after her marriage made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Following the allegations that her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni, was having an extramarital affair, the former beauty queen's latest social media update served as a definitive reaction to the rumours

This follows the doctor's viral statement addressing the allegations, as well as the ongoing chatter about there being "trouble in paradise"

Liesl Laurie finally broke her silence days after Dr Musa Mthombeni was rumoured to be having an affair. Image: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni has finally shared her first social media update after her husband was accused of cheating on her.

On Saturday, 18 April 2026, the former Miss South Africa posted her first Instagram carousel in nearly a month, sharing pictures from their wedding anniversary photoshoot as she counted down to their fifth year of marriage and subsequent celebrations.

"Counting down to the 5-year wedding anniversary street bash. Question is, will the street bash be in Eldos or the Vaal? 56 months."

The lighthearted caption served as a powerful clapback to the "trouble in paradise" narrative, signalling to fans and critics alike that the Mthombenis remained a united front and were still very much in love.

By focusing on their upcoming milestone and the joy of their journey, Liesl effectively drowned out the noise of the unverified cheating claims that had gripped social media earlier in the week.

Briefly News previously reported that a photo from an anonymous source was leaked, showing Dr Musa talking to an unknown woman. The snap was captured during his recent boys' trip to Thailand in November 2025, leading gossipmongers and critics to suggest that the former YoTV presenter had been unfaithful.

Dr Musa wasted no time in addressing the leaked "evidence" with his signature wit, dismissing the claims as "hunger tweeting" and "nonsense."

With Liesl now breaking her silence through their anniversary countdown, it seems the couple is more interested in booking their next "street bash" than entertaining unverified snapshots from the past.

See Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni's post below.

Social media reacts to Liesl Laurie's post

As many followers debated where the Mthombenis should host their anniversary street bash, a handful took the time to celebrate their love and resilience despite the constant criticism. Read some of the comments below.

mrs.cola_ declared

"May no man curse what God has blessed. No weapon!"

kaylakimkay gushed:

"Oh, the power couple!"

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson said:

"So beautiful."

ellehadebe wrote:

"We speak love and life ONLY upon the marriage!"

Followers sent supportive messages to Liesl Laurie and Dr Musa Mthombeni amid the allegations about their marriage. Image: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

gabonewejustice posted:

"Musa, my brother, may your relationship continue to be a safe harbour, a place where you both feel seen, heard, and deeply supported, fostering emotional stability and long-term security. Let us do both venues!"

_ruvimbomelisa shaded the critics:

"They were spewing nonsense just to get a few coins from Elon. Glad you guys are still going strong."

pearl_lisantlemeza added:

"God bless your union. I love you guys."

Mimi Mogale's mistress sends cheeky apology

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the scathing apology from Mimi Mogale's former mistress.

After airing Mogale's dirty laundry and exposing her apparent toxic relationship with her estranged girlfriend, Shandesh, the woman was ordered to apologise. However, instead of a simple "sorry," online users were treated to even more drama.

Source: Briefly News