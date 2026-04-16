On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Dr Musa Mthombeni responded to allegations that he was unfaithful to his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

According to the rumour mill, the renowned broadcaster had an affair during an all-male vacation in Thailand

Some netizens supported him and sympathised, while others remained sceptical or critical

Dr Musa Mthombeni broke his silence after allegations he was unfaithful to his wife. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Popular broadcaster and medical practitioner Dr Musa Mthombeni has responded to allegations that he cheated on his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni.

The specialist radiologist and the former Miss South Africa are considered couple goals by most South Africans.

The celebrity couple’s marriage came under scrutiny following allegations that Dr Musa Mthombeni cheated on Liesl Laurie during one of his many vacations abroad.

As South Africans reacted to rumours that the Mthombenis’ marriage was on the rocks, Dr Musa broke his silence and set the record straight.

Dr Musa Mthombeni breaks silence on cheating rumours

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Dr Musa Mthombeni took to his official X (Twitter) account and expressed surprise that he was trending for cheating. He dismissed the rumours as lies. The post was captioned:

“Aowa Bathong. Mina futhi! What fresh lie is it today?”

See the post below:

In the comments, Dr Musa Mthimbeni took a swipe at verified X accounts tweeting for payouts. The post was captioned:

“Saphela Nkosi yam. Every time I see something controversial on the timeline, I check for a blue tick. Once I see it, I know it’s hunger tweeting.”

He also addressed allegations that he cheated during a boys’ trip in Thailand. The medical practitioner laughed it off, urging people to be more creative. The post was captioned:

“Skepsele sabatho sa Sebokeng sentseng? Aowa guys. Get a little more creative, please. Try something different. Eseng Musa le cheating hle! Come on!”

When urged to sue, Dr Musa Mthombeni also shared why he would not be pursuing legal action against accounts that spread the allegations that he cheated on his wife. He, however, hinted that a lawsuit was not out of the question. The post was captioned:

“So, the Sheriff can come repossess the phone and microwave? One day, when I’m bored, I will.”

In a separate post, he warned that one day, the allegations made against him would end in legal costs and damages. The post was captioned:

“One day le “ALLEGEDLY” yenu is gonna end in “PUNITIVE COSTS” 🤞🏾 “

SA reacts after Dr Musa Mthombeni addresses cheating allegations

In the comments beneath Dr Musa Mthombeni’s initial tweet, social media users reacted with mixed views.

Here are some of the comments:

@Kimo__NK sympathised:

“Dude, I don't even know you personally, but I feel so bad for you when people just hate on your happiness for no reason. People are steadily waiting for you to crash and burn. It's so, so sick. Just to spite them, I hope you keep winning bafoza.”

@KateMoonsamy remarked:

“I am glad you are clearing up these rumours 🙏. Sad, but hang in there. Being in the spotlight has its own perks.”

@heisalive4all said;

“The streets have concluded bafo. We stand with you.”

Mzansi reacted to Dr Musa Mthombeni's response. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni gets side-eyed for helicopter sitting arrangement

This isn't the first time that Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's marriage has come under scrutiny.

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans questioned Dr Musa Mthombeni's seat choice during a helicopter ride with his wife.

This was after photos of the medical doctor and his wife on a romantic outing in Cape Town were reshared on X.

Source: Briefly News