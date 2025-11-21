Medical doctor and TV personality Musa Mthombeni's soft lifestyle was the talk of the town recently

A fan noticed how Mthombeni is always out and about, globe-trotting either with his girlfriend or friends

This time, the star is on an international trip with his boys, and they travelled to Phuket, Thailand

Mzansi gushed over Dr Musa’s soft life. Image: Drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

South Africans are sbwling Musa Mthombeni's soft life! If he is not posting sweet pictures and videos of his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, he is always posting vacation content.

A fan noticed how Musa is always living the soft life and enjoying some international breeze. All of this while he is doing his post-graduate studies.

"Dr Musa is always either on a baecation,friendcation or graduating. Sbwl," the post says.

What Musa is up to with the boys

Taking to Instagram, Musa Mthombeni posted some sweet vacation content with his friends, revealing that they went to Phuket, Thailand.

"The boys have been very quiet this year, but we’re back, baby. International Daddies are up," he wrote in one post.

In another post, Musa revealed that they were celebrating twenty years of friendship, and they had to go on an international trip.

"20 years plus of friendship on our annual or biannual or whatever you want to call it, boys trip! Daddies are up! We will continue to be up until the money runs out (which is very soon). Our wives miss us dearly! We will be back, baby girls," he joked.

Mzansi gushed over Musa's carefree life. This is what people said:

andilencube exclaimed:

"@tumib14 travelling right! That’s that fit!"

thezweli shared:

"Nobody lives and experiences life and happiness like you, my friend. HAVE A BLAST!"

boledisvb.cakery laughed:

"Ah, we know you wena, you’ll be crying for @liesllaurie as soon as you land😂 Enjoy."

gabonwejustoce said:

"Good day, my brother. May your vacation be filled with fun, laughter, and beautiful moments with your friends."

liesllaurie exclaimed:

"The way I’m jealous, I don’t even wanna comment!"

happy_nthabi_ stated:

"May friendships like these grow and make other males see that it is possible."

Mzansi was jealous of Musa Mthombeni's vacation trip. Image: Drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Musa opens up about exam season

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mthombeni bagged his Master of Medicine in Diagnostic Radiology.

Opening up about the exam season and how daunting it was, he said he had to keep pushing despite the heavy toll it took. "Exam season has your boy in a chokehold. I haven’t posted anything in weeks. Not because NGIWILE (even though I know my enemies would welcome that gleefully), it is because I need to study for exams.

"I don’t know how you young people are coping with books and the 2025 internet. Back in our day, our only battle was with Wildroom, Generation, and Thabiso buying your girlfriend a pie at break when you only brought Skaftin and occasionally MXIT. I’ve said this once, and I’ll say it again. “Personally, angizwani ne education!” But this battle must be won."

