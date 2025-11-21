Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa revealed that not only is he a talented actor, but he is also educated

Clement Maosa's moment of expressing his heartbreak over the current state of South Africa sparked a discourse.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Skeem Saam actor shared his thoughts on what the future might look like in Mzansi. However, he was then forced to brag about his qualifications when a troll came at him sideways.

Maosa's back-and-forth with a troll

His initial post reads, "To be quite honest, I’m worried about the future of South Africa. Deep down a ke sharp (I am not okay.)"

Maosa received a lot of interactions on this post, including people who agreed and some who shared salty remarks. Like @SivuyisiweDyani, who said, "Having kids as South Africans is risky because they’ll have nothing!"

While that opinion remained that of the user, some people disagreed. @awthiSA clapped back, saying, "Nonsense. You people should’ve gone to school, or you should still go."

The user ruffled many feathers, but Clement was not shaken. He responded by saying he is educated and already has one qualification in the bag.

"I completed my LLB ages ago now busy with LLM.," he said.

Mzansi could not help but be proud of Clement. He is not the only star with a qualification. Former Yizo Yizo actress Mtha Mathibeli graduated from MANCOSA. This is what some people had to say:

@tshidishete asked:

"That is so awesome. Been contemplating the same. Which LLM will you be doing if you don’t mind sharing?"

@phestahiver was not impressed:

"What is the point? I mean, you have never practised any law, or you are competing with Musa on academics? Stick to dancing and MCing."

@Siya_Gw said:

"Register your articles, my guy, the sooner the better. Quit all this entertainment thing, you won’t regret it."

@awthiSA celebrated:

"S/O to you, Clement. When the opportunity comes, you’ll be well prepared or you’ll make it. Either way."

@Mosia_Lebea said:

"Nna, I'm honestly thinking of being your first client, brother. Remind me when you're ready to take clients so that I can live free."

@Mahlare10 said:

"The irony of judging people without knowing them. That's what happens in this platform on a daily basis, people follow lies."

@DemitrioTsafend said:

"We attended together at T side, passed LAW of Persons with distinction,so ask this chap about notorious fiction."

@joyBongie shared:

"Oh, he didn’t know you're a whole lawyer? Shame."

