South African actress Kagiso Rakosa's fans have been questioning her whereabouts on social media

This came after an online user was curious about what the former Generations star has been doing since she left the show

Many netizens flooded the comment section, guessing where she might be

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Fans wondered where actress Kagiso Rakosa is. Image: @kagisorakosa

Source: Instagram

Ever wondered what happens to your popular stars after they exit their shows or go silent in the entertainment industry? Many netizens have been questioning the whereabouts of actress Kagiso Rakosa after years of not hearing about her.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, a parody account, @GeneralMkhwanaz, on social media, decided to ask the former Generations star's fans if they knew where Rakosa was, as they had missed seeing her on screen. The online user also stated that he watched the famous soapie because of her acting prowess.

The fan wrote:

"Where is Shaz from Generation guys? Phela I used to watch Generation just because of her."

See the post below:

Fans question Kagiso Rakosa's whereabouts

For many years, the star's fans have been questioning each other on social media regarding where she is and what she is currently doing since she left the soapie. Take a look at what they had to say below:

@PhulengGB said:

"My brother used to force us to watch Generations because of her."

@__Zile commented:

"I saw her at an SABC event this week. I think she might be a bit more BTS now."

@Chronos1402_SMS responded:

"Lol, you were supposed to say, I used to watch Generations because of her behind."

@MadibanaMatome replied:

"She is in her 40s now. And I don’t think things are still the same, forget about it and move on."

@RayMaboya commented:

"She's on radio... just can't remember which station."

@krugersville mentioned:

"She’s under the grid and doing well off, I saw her two weeks back at an exclusive book launch."

@Yanga_Co stated:

"I was watching with my mother, the way I screamed when I saw that behind was so embarrassing, she gave me a very ugly look and never said anything."

@ntlok6 tweeted:

"This industry is evil. People who stand for themselves get blacklisted."

A look at what actress Kagiso Rakosa has been up to. Image: @kagisorakosa

Source: Instagram

How did Kagiso venture into radio?

Previously, during her interview with SowetanLIVE, Rakosa mentioned how she came about to venture into the radio industry, which was not in her plans before and after her role on Generations.

"It's crazy how people don't believe I'm a shy person. You know when people tell you to do things because you're good at it, but you don't know, so that's how radio presenting came about. I was shadowing Rashid Kay at 1Africa Radio TV at the time. He saw my potential, and I joined the team as MD," she shared.

Kat Sinivasan lands role as Zola in House of Zwide

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that ladies' man and presenter Katlego Sinivasan will be back on screens. He will officially be joining a popular telenovela on e.tv.

The media personality announced the news of his appointment on Instagram. He explained his role in the soapie with this caption:

"I’m so excited to finally announce that I’ve officially joined the @houseofzwide cast as Zola."

Source: Briefly News