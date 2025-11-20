South African TV personality Faith Nketsi recently rated herself in the Get to Know Me video

An online user posted the clip of Faith on their Instagram page, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star rating herself

SA reacted to Faith Nketsi rating herself. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Faith Nketsi, is really the girl she thinks she is. Her recently trending video had many fans talking about it on social media.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, an online user named Luyanda Nyembe posted the reality TV star who was previously accused of being in a romantic relationship with Khanyi Mbau's ex-Kudzai Mushonga, rating herself on the Get To Know Me video, which garnered many views.

The star was heard declaring that she believes she is a 10 out of 10 woman, and would also like to believe that others also saw her as the flyest chick in Mzansi.

"You know, what? Me personally I'm a 10 out of 10 and I'm like a 20 for other people, you know, but ama types are not the same for everybody, to be honest," she said.

Watch the full video below:

SA react to Faith Nketsi rating herself

Shortly after the video of the influencer rating herself went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

tholiwe_s said:

"Faith speaks isiZulu so well kikiki well she said angina type kikiki and muhle usisi😍 body itiye baba."

thando.conco wrote:

"She’s definitely the woman she thinks she is!"

chantel_myendeki commented:

"She is so lovable."

itsasande_ replied:

"Till this day I can’t fathom @faith.nketsi speaking isizulu 😭❤️, it sounds so unreal …that 'anginaType.'"

nadagontsana mentioned:

"Her mom ethic is top tier, I give it to her 100%."

A look at Faith Nketsi's dating history

Faith Nketsi has had her fair share of dating drama in the entertainment industry. The star has been rumoured to be dating several local and international stars. Some were just rumours, while others have been confirmed to be true.

The popular media personality was rumoured to be dating Nigerian musician David "Davido" Adeleke after sharing a steamy moment in 2014. The stars never confirmed their relationship after the scandal. Faith Nketsi allegedly dated Thami Yabo, the owner and founder of Bar Co. Services, in 2019.

The mother of one also allegedly dated businessman Makhosini Sihlali after her fling with Thami Yabo. She was linked to Zimbabwean model and musician Tino Chinyani after her Instagram session in Tino's bedroom.

Faith Nketsi's fans concerned after she moved out of her home

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi dropped bombshells on the first episode of her highly anticipated reality TV show Have Faith. The popular socialite finally addressed issues in her marriage and hinted that she had moved out.

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been in the spotlight since she married controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo. The couple have hogged headlines and trended for all the wrong reasons on social media. There have also been reports that the star moved from her home following her husband's arrest due to the fraud allegations.

Source: Briefly News