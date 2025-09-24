Popular South African influencer Faith Nketsi has commented on reports that she's in a relationship with Kudzai Mushonga

Mushonga, who was previously linked to actress Khanyi Mbau, was spotted in Dubai with Nketsi

South Africans took to social media to respond to reports that the Have Faith star is seeing the Zimbabwean businessman

Faith Nketsi sets the record straight on her alleged romantic relationship with Kudzai Mushonga. Images: @_faith_nketsi and @Mokgadi_PM

Source: Twitter

Influencer Faith Nketsi had social media talking on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, when she commented on her alleged romantic relationship with Khanyi Mbau's alleged ex-boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga.

Nketsi, who was previously spotted in Ibiza with Master KG, set the record straight on rumours that she's dating Mushonga.

The reality TV star also made headlines earlier this year when she reacted to rumours that she was dating the Jerusalema hitmaker.

Celebrity Blog Maphaphe Ndaba shared screenshots on Instagram of Faith Nketsi's comments about rumours that she's dating Khanyi Mbau's alleged man, Kudzai Mushonga.

Nketsi stated on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, 24 September 2025:

"Please, neh. Since no one wants to come forward and say something, therefore creates a false narrative. I'm not with Kudzi. Can a girl just travel in peace? Never will, never been, and never would be. Love and light to them."

The social media influencer also shared a photo of herself and the businessman on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, and captioned the pic:

"1. Full picture. 2. They asked to take a picture with me. 3. Can we move on or ke ska lefa more content?"

Nketsi's reaction comes after the celebrity blog alleged that she's having a fling with the Zimbabwean businessman.

Maphepha Ndaba wrote on their Instagram account on Wednesday, 24 September 2025:

"Faith strikes again, this time she (allegedly) entered the home of #khanyimbau. It is said that the Zimbabwean stallion is now madly in love with Faith."

Social media users comment on Maphepha Ndaba's post

Monaec87 reacted:

"From broke husband to Khanyi’s ex? Faith said luxury by any means, even if it’s second-hand. Smh."

Sisipho_siguqa said:

"One this this girl is good at is denying everything 😭."

ntombi_bbw wrote:

"Haibo, she must come tell us who was that popping pimples on his face. Is she now Dr Pimple? 🤔😂."

ntebalengmogodi replied:

"Faith will do anything to travel the world. Yo, my sister!"

Mokone_bakoneng said:

"She's definitely with him😂😂. I love Faithy.😍 One minute she's with Wanitwa Mos and the next with another rich guy.🤑 Role model this one👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

Ladigee commented:

"Even if you're with him, enjoy your soft life, wena girl. You owe no one an explanation."

Faith Nketsi comments on rumours she’s in a relationship with Kudzai Mushonga after she was spotted in Dubai with him. Images: Faith_Nketsi and _faith_nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi’s ex-hubby, Nzuzo Njilo’s R1.5 million case withdrawn

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the court has reportedly cleared Faith Nketsi's ex-husband, Nzuzo Njilo, of his fraud charges provisionally.

The businessman who was previously in contempt of court after failing to show up in court is reportedly free.

South Africans previously took to social media to lambast the controversial businessman, who later handed himself in.

Source: Briefly News