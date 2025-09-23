Fan-favourite South African media personality Khanyi Mbau topped social media trends after her ex-husband, Mandla Mthembu, died

The popular businessman, who leaves behind 6 children, passed away at the age of 68 over the weekend

South Africans judged the businessman for marrying Mbau, who was old enough to be his daughter

Mzansi drags Mandla Mthembu for the age gap with Khanyi Mbau. Images: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Former Abomama actress Khanyi Mbau has been trending on social media this week since the passing of her baby daddy and ex-husband, Mandla Mthembu.

Mbau paid tribute to the businessman, who died from complications of a stroke on Sunday, 21 September 2025.

According to media reports, Mthembu married Mbau in 2006 in a customary marriage, and the two share a daughter, Khanukani "Khanz" Mbau.

The businessman topped social media trends when it was revealed that he had passed away at the age of 68 years, while Mbau is reportedly 40 years old this year.

Which means that Mthembu married Mbau when she was 21 years old in 2006.

Social media user @agobakwe_m reposted Mthembu's death on his X account on Monday, 22 September 2025, and commented on the businessman and the actress's age difference.

"The OG passed away at 68 and Khanyi is apparently 40, their age gap is apparently 28 years," he wrote.

South Africans respond to Mandla and Khanyi's age gap

@UMbally said:

"He looks like he was already 60 when he was still with Khanyi🤦‍♀️."

@thee_adv wrote:

"In a society where teenagers have sex wearing school uniforms? Blame moral decay and teachings from parents. Mandla Mthembu was 29 years older than Khanyi Mbau, but y'all loved the relationship because it was Lamborghinis and Khanyi benefiting."

@dmoney811 responded:

"Abo Khanyi Mbau was doing this thing with the late Mandla Mthembu. This is not newish. It becomes a norm in our society, and we know it and we see it every day. Old guys are doing it with young girls, and old women are doing it with young guys. Let's not act surprised here."

@LoveSaidNotSo said:

"Khanyi climbed to fame by dating sugar daddies at 19, Bonang was in audition after audition at 19. You will never be on the same level! Bonang works too damn hard to be around those clowns."

@agobakwe_m replied:

"I just saw the article and I couldn’t believe it, that they met when she was 19."

@MissMbongwa commented:

"Yup, Khanyi was 19 when she married him. He was already in his mid-forties at that time."

@LeSudanese reacted:

"How old was Mandla Mthembu when he married Khanyi Mbau?"

TboozeSA said:

"Khanyi was 18 or 19, and he was in his late 40s."

Khanyi Mbau is over 20 years younger than Mandla Mthembu. Images: MbauReloaded

Source: Instagram

