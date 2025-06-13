The court has reportedly cleared Faith Nketsi's ex-husband Nzuzo Njilo of his fraud charges provisionally

The businessman who was previously in contempt of court after failing to show up in court is reportedly free

South Africans previously took to social media to lambast the controversial businessman who later handed himself in

Businessman Nzuzo Njilo, who previously skipped court due to an alleged sickness has reportedly been cleared for fraud charges, for now.

Njilo, previously married to reality TV star and influencer Faith Nketsi, made headlines when he allegedly failed to appear in court over his fraud charges.

City Press revealed this week that the Port Shepstone Magistrate court on Tuesday, 10 June, withdrew the case against Njilo and his associate, Kwanda Ntshangase, after they had been in and out of court for 2 years.

Njilo was accused of defrauding another business owner R1.5 million in a reported truck sale.

MDN News revealed in April 2023 on X that Nketsi's husband handed himself over to the police when the SAPS issued a warrant of arrest.

Faith and Nzuzo divorce

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi announced on her social media account in 2023 that she and her husband, Nzuzo Njilo are headed for a divorce.

Nketsi and Njilo tied the knot in 2022 and aired her wedding on her popular reality TV show on MTV Base.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzu Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married with the intention to get divorced. However, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways."

The star added in her statement that Njilo is an amazing father to their beautiful daughter, and they will continue to co-parent.

South Africans respond to the businessman's case

@Gashumat replied:

"Guys if we are not learning, we will go through the same situation."

@Gjing_superman said:

"Good move on his part. He handed himself over and appeared. They're now confirming his address, and he'll most likely make bail on Friday."

@Shirlez wrote:

"Well with South Africa you can never trust anything. He could be chilling at Maslow now after he pays a rogue cop money to go have drinks and he will check in later."

@TsipaA replied:

"Since he is an ANC member those charges are as good as gone. He’s already not guilty."

