Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo's woes are far from over. The controversial businessman arrested for fraud reportedly failed to appear in court.

Faith Nketsi's ex-husband, Nzuzo Njilo

It never rains but pours for businessman Nzuzo Njilo, who is again in trouble with the law. Njilo was supposed to appear in court over his fraud allegations but failed to attend, citing health issues.

According to ZiMoja, Njilo was asked to present his medical certificate after failing to appear in court, but he has failed to do so.

Why is Nzuzo Njilo in court?

Nzuzo Njilo has been in and out of court over fraud allegations. The businessman who shot to the limelight following his relationship and brief marriage to socialite Faith Nketsi allegedly swindled a Durban-based businessman out of more than R1.5 million for a never delivered truck.

Before this, Njilo and a business partner were accused of defrauding a woman of R500,000 in a similar truck sale scam.

Nzuzo also faced a fraud charge for allegedly defrauding Blaine Evans and James Stephens of over R900,000 through their company, Lund Industries, in a deal to purchase copper concentrate from his company.

The businessman and his business partner were arrested in November 2023 and granted R10 000 bail.

Faith Nketsi's ex-husband, Nzuzo Njilo, has failed to produce a medical certificate after skipping court.

