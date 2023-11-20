Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, is in more trouble with the bank as his company was slapped with a writ of execution from a known bank

The popular bank is looking to attach movable assets to allegedly pay off a loan taken by his business partner Matshidze Nicholas Ramuvhundu

It is reported that Matshidze Nicholas Ramuvhundu disappeared with 15 trucks, four of which are in Njilo’s Trucking possession

There is no end in sight regarding businessman Nzuzo Njilo and his troubles with the law. It is reported that Absa bank is looking to repossess four trucks from Njilo's Trucking.

Legal Woes Continue for Faith Nketsi’s Husband Nzuzo Njilo As Bank Allegedly Guns for His Trucks

Source: Instagram

Absa bank in a tussle with Njilo, Ramuvhundu

According to a report from Sunday World, Faith Nketsi's estranged husband is accused of "disappearing" with four trucks. The businessman owns Njilo's Trucking and Absa Bank allegedly obtained a writ of execution to attach those movable assets to pay off a loan taken by his business partner Matshidze Nicholas Ramuvhundu.

The news publication reported that Matshidze Nicholas Ramuvhundu disappeared with 15 trucks, four of which are in Njilo’s Trucking possession.

The court order reportedly allowed Absa to repossess these trucks from both Njilo and Ramuvhundu to recover the funds.

The two are reportedly set to appear in court again his month.

Njilo involved in a fraud case

Nzuzo Njilo was recently arrested for yet another fraud case. Njilo allegedly swindled a Durban-based businessman of more than R1.5 million for a truck that was never given to him.

Before that, Njilo and another business partner allegedly Njilo swindled a woman of R500K for a truck sale that was also never delivered.

He appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court. At the time Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda was quoted by City Press stating:

"It is alleged that a man purchased a product from a suspect and was not satisfied with the quality of the product. Reports indicate that the victim was promised another product but it was not delivered."

Faith Nketsi does not trust Nzuzo

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Have Faith reality star admitted that she loves him deeply, but she does not trust him.

Nzuzo Njilo is facing allegations of fraud, and there have been recent reports suggesting that Faith Nketsi claimed that her husband deceived her.

Source: Briefly News