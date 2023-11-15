Reality TV star Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, notorious for previous fraud allegations, has reportedly been arrested again for swindling over R1.5 million

This follows Njilo's earlier wanted status for defrauding a woman of R500K in a similar truck sale scam

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed Njilo's arrest, stating he faces fraud charges for failing to deliver promised products

Reality television star Faith Nketsi's controversial husband Nzuzo Njilo has allegedly been arrested for another fraud case. The businessman allegedly swindled a Durban-based businessman of more than R1.5 million.

More fraud charges against Nzuzo Njilo

Police have arrested Nzuzo Njilo for allegedly defrauding another unsuspecting victim. Njilo who became popular after his marriage to socialite and club hostess Faith Nketsi has another fraud case pending.

The businessman who made headlines in May after the police shared his picture online and announced that he was wanted for fraud has struck again. Njilo and his accomplice were accused of swindling a woman of R500K for a truck sale that he never delivered.

It seems Nzuzo Njilo's troubles are far from being over. According to City Press, he was recently arrested again for a similar fraud case. Per the report, Njilo received more than R1.5 million from a Durban-based businessman for trucks that he never delivered.

Njilo is reportedly part of a syndicate that lures unsuspecting victims into paying for trucks that do not exist.

Police confirm Nzuzo Njilo's arrest again

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed Nzuzo Njilo's arrest. He said the Have Faith star was arrested in connection with a case of fraud which took place earlier this year. The statement read:

"Durban Central Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a case of fraud, which reportedly occurred at a business premises between 30 January to 20 July 2023. It is alleged that a man purchased a product from a suspect and was not satisfied with the quality of the product. Reports indicate that the victim was promised another product but it was not delivered. The suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrates court on Thursday."

Faith Nketsi says she does not trust husband Nzuzo Njilo

Briefly News previously reported that influencer and reality TV star, Faith Nketsi, made some revelations regarding her marriage to Nzuzo Njilo on her hit reality show, Have Faith.

The model divulged some information about her marriage to Nzuzo Njilo, shedding light on her profound affection for him. In the same sense, Faith acknowledged her trust issues.

