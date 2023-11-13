The plot thickens as more drama unfolds in the now-failed Burna Boy concert saga

It's alleged that one of the organizers, Sedote Nwachukwu has a fraud case opened against him by his business partner Gregory Wings

On the other hand, it appears Wings was already ousted as a "known fraud" for sabotaging the concert

More details unfold around the Burna Boy concert as event organizer, Gregory Wings opens a fraud case against his business partner, Sedote Nwachukwu.

To think Mzansi had moved on from the canned Burna Boy concert but it keeps coming back with more drama. It's alleged that the reason behind the failed concert was not low ticket sales after all, but one of the organizers allegedly ran away with the money - R10M to be exact!

It looks to be deeper than rap as both organizers, Gregory Wings and Sedote Nwachukwu are seemingly pointing fingers at one another over the failed concert.

Fraud case opened for Burna Boy concert organizer

More drama is unfolding in the Burna Boy concert saga. It's reported that one of the concert's organizers, American businessman Gregory Wings has opened a case of fraud against his business partner, Sedote Nwachukwu.

This follows the failed Burna Boy concert which was meant to take place on 23 September 2023. It's alleged that Wings entrusted his partner with over R10M for the concert, only for Nwachukwu to take off with it and leave Wings to answer to suppliers and event-goers.

According to Sunday World, Wings is said to have opened a case of fraud against Nwachukwu and has now had his bank accounts frozen:

Netizens gave their thoughts on the issue:

dineonestaSA said:

"I'm glad it was opened because he can't get away with such money!"

_mabane was relieved:

"At least his accounts are frozen."

sliez0 said:

"I don't see you guys getting your ticket refunds from these people."

Ternary Media Group weighs in on failed concert

In another plot twist, it seems Mr Wings faced some allegations of his own, also for fraud. According to Ternary Media Group, the American businessman is said to be a "known fraudster" who willingly sabotaged the Burna Boy concert.

In the Instagram post, the company revealed that Wings opened bank accounts and collected over 6K tickets, further clearing Sedote Nwachukwu of the above allegations:

"Ternary Media Group announces that Mr Gregory Wings (BlameitonG), a known fraudster in the USA that served 10 years for fraud, willingly sabotaged the Burna Boy show that was to be held on September 23rd, 2023."

"To date, Mr Greg Wings opened up bank accounts and collected over 6,000 tickets that were printed and collected by him at Ticketpro and to date, none of those funds have been recovered. All allegations made against Mr Sedote Nwachukwu are false."

However, Wings managed to clear his name and continued to point a finger at his business partner.

Nota Baloyi spills beans on AKA and Burna Boy beef

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Nota Baloyi weighing in on the AKA and Burna Boy feud, saying he experienced it first-hand. However, not many were convinced by the music exec's tall tale:

muzi_mzee said:

"Wena u always there... hah somanga."

