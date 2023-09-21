Burna Boy's SA concert originally scheduled for 23 September at FNB Stadium, has been cancelled due to low ticket sales

The cancellation follows difficulties in meeting contractual and financial obligations, including unpaid production vendors and an inability to achieve the required production standards for the venue size

Social media users in South Africa celebrated the cancellation, with some referencing Burna Boy's past controversial comments about the country

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy's controversial concert has been cancelled. The star's name charted social media trends recently following reports that the concert had been moved to 16 December due to low ticket sales.

Burna Boy's South African concert has been cancelled. Image: Rich Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Burna Boy's concert cancelled

Burna Boy will not be making his way to Mazansi this year after the cancellation of his much-awaited concert. The internationally acclaimed star's show which was originally scheduled for 23 September at the FNB Stadium had been moved to 16 December due to low ticket sales.

According to a post shared by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela on his Twitter page, the Burna Boy show has now been cancelled. The post noted that TicketPro had seized all sales of tickets to the concert. The post read:

"Burna Boy concert now officially cancelled. Cited are “ inability for the promoters to fulfil their contractual, financial, production and technical obligations” Production vendors had apparently not been paid on time.

"Management conceded that the agreed production standard needed for the venue size could not be achieved. TicketPro has seized all sales of tickets to the concert."

Mzansi celebrates Burna Boy's show cancellation

Social media users have shared hilarious reactions after the news that Burna Boy's concert had been cancelled. Many noted that the On The Low singer is still not welcome to South Africa after his heated Twitter battle with the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

@uMaster_Sandz said:

"This makes me proud as a South African, a lesson taught to other artists who think they can just speak ill about our country. Well done Mzansi. ❤️"

@RealMrumaDrive commented:

"He was correct we he said he will never set foot in Southy. Your own mouth is a dangerous tool."

@kaMalambule added:

"He’s welcome eBus Stop in Vosloorus. We don’t discriminate there."

Burna Boy's postponed tour drama makes Mzansi pull up an old AKA tweet

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that mara South Africans always remember. During the midst of the postponement of the Nigerian singer Burna Boy's concert, an old tweet from AKA's timeline resurfaced to stir drama.

Twitter is buzzing right now as an old post written by the slain rapper, AKA, found its way to the trends list.

