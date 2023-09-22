An events company responsible for organising the failed Burna Boy concert at the FNB Stadium has found itself embroiled in a ticket scandal

Ternary Media Group has released a statement exposing their chief financial officer, Gregory Wings, as a fraudster who sold over 6,000 tickets under illegal bank accounts

The group also encouraged concert-goers to collect their refunds directly from Wings, who is a well-known convict in the US and has served 10 years for fraud

With Burna Boy's 23 September concert being formerly cancelled, more information surrounding the canning of the show has come up, one being the shocking revelation of misconduct of funds.

Ternary Media Group exposes fraud surrounding Burna Boy's concert

The giant media company responded to a false statement with a new one accusing its CEO Sedote Nwachukwu of being reshuffled pending legal action, with the most surprising plot twist.

Ternary Media Group said its CFO, Gregory Wings, had illegally printed and collected over 6,000 ticket sales and sold them under different bank accounts opened by him. The statement further says he is a known fraudster who served 10 years for fraud in the USA.

It also urged people who bought tickets from their website to contact Wings directly (greg@ternarymedia.com) for a refund, as all those monies went to his private accounts.

Social media reacts to the Burna Boy ticket fraud case

While most South Africans were proud of single-handedly sabotaging the concert because of Damini's disrespect. The new fraud saga came with new opinions:

@D.Resende had information:

"I know people who bought the non-refundable tickets."

@KwazokayG was shocked:

"It shocked me... The way I was ready for this concert wow."

@user747945140222702 was not moved:

"Can't say I'm shocked."

@Uno Mbovane was confused:

"Ohhh, so it’s not because the public is still upset about his Twitter rant?"

@YourMommaToo was happy:

"It’s because of my heart, I couldn’t get a babysitter so I could attend."

@Lethi revealed:

"Omg, they were giving away FREE tickets not so long ago at clubs!"

@okay_so_jess also shared:

"This is so interesting since the EFF student council at Wits was giving these tickets away if you voted for them as SRC."

@Trish was disappointed:

"SA is a playground I tell you. Why is there no one arrested?"

@Lucky Mokoena said:

"It was going to be empty anyway, he's calling us xenophobic yet he wants our support."

