Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have issued a statement after emerging victorious as the court found Jackie Phamotse guilty on multiple counts

The power couple expressed relief on Instagram, highlighting the toll the ordeal took on their families, children, and finances, impacting their livelihoods and business prospects

They also issued a warning to South Africans, urging caution on social media to avoid potentially facing legal consequences for their online posts

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have released a joint statement after winning their five-year-long court battle against controversial author and activist Jackie Phamotse.

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have issued a joint statement after winning the case against Jackie Phamotse. Image: @basetsanakumalo and @jackie_phamotse

Source: Instagram

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo issue joint statement

Top South African celebrities Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo have finally breathed a sigh of relief as the court proceedings involving Jackie Phamotse reached a conclusion.

On September 21, 2023, the court found Phamotse guilty on multiple counts, including Crimen injuria, Criminal Defamation, and Contempt of Court following the damning claims she made about the Kumalos a few years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Taking to Instagram, Mr and Mrs Kumalo said they are relieved that the court battle has finally come to an end. The power couple noted that the matter took a massive toll on their families, and children and even affected them financially as they lost some gigs due to the allegations. Part of the statement read:

"We are relieved that the saga has now been dispensed with and that our families can start a moment of reflection, healing, and recovery.

"This ordeal has been a severe test on the bonds of family and friends. Our children have been devastatingly impacted by these damning allegations.

"We watched with pain, their psychological beings, social lives and self-esteem taking unimaginable knocks. As businesspeople, our ability to pursue sustainable livelihoods were hamstrung, with some business prospects being brought to a halt."

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo urge fans to be careful on social media

Social media is a powerful tool that can be used to upgrade and empower people. Some people have however used different platforms to do more harm than good.

Speaking after their ordeal, the Kumalos called on South Africans to be careful with what they post on social media as it may land them in hot water.

Musa Kawula defends Jackie Phamotse in video, says “Jackie is not lying”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula has pledged support for the controversial I Tweet What I Like: So...sue Me! author Jackie Phamotse after being found guilty of defaming media mogul Romeo Kumalo and his wife, 1994 Miss SA Basetsana.

Taking his events of the story to Instagram Live, the gossip blogger said Phamotse did not lie about her claims as it was public information when it happened, dating back to around 2012.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News