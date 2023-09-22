Contrary to initial reports of Burna Boy's concert in South Africa being cancelled due to only 1,500 tickets sold, new evidence reveals that around 17,000 tickets were actually sold for the event

The confirmation comes following unconfirmed social media reports that the show was cancelled due to low ticket sales

The cancellation has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some speculating about other reasons behind the cancellation

Burna Boy has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines in South Africa following the reports that he only sold 1,500 tickets for his cancelled concert.

A new report has revealed that Burna Boy sold more than 1,500 tickets for his cancelled show. Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Paras Griffin/Getty Images and Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Burna Boy allegedly sold more than 1,500 tickets in SA

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions about why Burna Boy's South African concert was cancelled. Contrary to widespread news that the concert which was scheduled for FNB Stadium was cancelled because only 1500 tickets had been sold, new evidence has emerged.

According to a post shared by the popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela on his Twitter page, the Grammy Awards-winning Nigerian superstar sold 17,000 tickets, not 1,500 tickets.

Although the alleged 17,000 tickets sold were not enough to fill up the 94,736 sitter stadium, Phil Mphela's post pours cold water on the false reports circulating on social media. The post read:

"Around 17k tickets were sold for the FNB stadium concert that was meant to happen this weekend.

"The erroneous 1500 number was just a Twitter “joke/jab” that went over many’s heads and became the running number. 17k is still a low number for a stadium capacity."

Mzansi divided over Burna Boy concert ticket sales

There have been reports that the Burna Boy concert was cancelled because one of the promoters swindled over R10 million. Social media users are still not buying the story that 17K tickets were sold. Many believe this is also another cooked Twitter story.

@noma_zulu14 commented:

"17k with less than a week to the show is still insignificant."

@_simplyenny wrote:

"How much did Burna Boy pay you for this tweet my g "

@Nelly_Khuzway said:

"Broe like his fighting so hard for this guy it's embarrassing now!"

@Ms_kellzz added:

"The show was announced a month ago and we only started seeing more of it in main media a week or so ago. Wasn’t executed right. It’s also a busy weekend. Hey, Neighbour have been at it for months and their event is when? Tickets are sold in stages. He’s big, just wasn’t organised."

